Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has taken to social media to clarify his outburst at a recent TAMPAN meeting that went viral

The movie star addressed his outburst where he had vowed to frustrate Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday

In the new video, Kosoko acknowledged that he was not God and he had no power to bring anybody down

According to the veteran movie star, he only used those harsh words to soften and correct the situation like a father would have done

After recently facing backlash on social media, veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has addressed claims that actresses Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday were suspended from TAMPAN in relation to their actions regarding embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s case.

In the 11-minute video shared on the actor’s page, he started out by saying the viral TAMPAN conference was not to support Baba Ijesha. According to him, no sinner would go unpunished and the law was already handling his case.

Jide Kosoko clarifies his statement about frustrating Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing. Photos: @nkechiblessingsunday, @iyaboojofespris, @princejidekosoko.

TAMPAN meeting was not to condemn Iyabo Ojo's support

Speaking further, he added that the meeting was also not to condemn Iyabo Ojo’s support for the minor involved in the situation.

He said the actress had only been advised to desist from making derogatory comments about TAMPAN and the Yoruba film industry because the act of one erring person did not represent them as a whole.

Kosoko addresses Olofa Ina's comment

In the video, Kosoko also disassociated TAMPAN from veteran actor Olofa Ina’s statement when he showed support for Baba Ijesha in court. The actor had claimed that sleeping with people in their industry was a normal thing.

I am not God, I cannot frustrate Nkechi Blessing

Finally, the actor spoke on his outburst at the meeting about Nkechi Blessing and how he had said she could be frustrated out of the industry if he wanted to.

According to the film star, he has no power to do such because he is not God. Speaking further, Kosoko said it was an attempt to soften both actresses whom he considered his children in the industry.

In his words:

“Like many of you said, I am not God. I cannot. I have no power whatsoever to frustrate anybody out of anywhere. What I said was an attempt to soften Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi because I consider them as children.

“If for any reason you frustrate your father and he says ‘I will slap you and you will not use that eye to see anything again, are you saying your father is really willing to make you go blind? That is not correct.”

He said the industry had contributed to the growth of the actresses and it would make no sense to destroy them.

Kosoko said his use of a harsh tone was to calm things down just like a father would correct his children and to stop them from referring to their industry in a derogatory manner.

See the video below:

Reactions trail video

Legit.ng gathered some reactions to the veteran actor's explanation below:

Youngbravolegacyfx:

"Daddy it the media and the yeye bloggers that is trending rubbish ... I watched the whole video and I understand your point... God will continue to bless you agba oni tan ni orile."

Omgitsadegoke_:

"Well said!!!! Long live sir. ❤️"

Matarsoja_citadel:

"I understood u since dat very day."

Interesting.

Funsho Adeolu reacts to TAMPAN's suspension of Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu, waded into the issue between Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) and Nigerian actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Adeolu shared a photo of himself wearing a facemask and he explained in his caption that it was because of shame.

According to the Nollywood actor, he was ashamed on behalf of the leaders of the association who did not have the interest of members at heart.

Source: Legit.ng