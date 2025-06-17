Veteran actor Oga Bello has revealed his plans to mark his 60th year on stage with the release of a cinema movie

The moviemaker also spoke about his children who are also in the acting industry, as he also discussed his daily routine

His son, Femi Adebayo, also shared details about his own career plans, highlighting the steps he is taking in preparation for his father’s retirement

The iconic actor has earlier opened up to Legit.ng as he unveiled plan for his children.

In an exclusive interview, the seasoned moviemaker shared that his son, Femi Adebayo, would be producing the project.

Oga Bello shares plan for his acting career anniversary. Photo credit@adebayosalami

Source: Instagram

When asked why he chose his son for the role, Oga Bello explained that while he could work with anyone, Femi was the first to approach him about the film.

Oga Bello also spoke about his other children in the industry, including Tope Adebayo, a director; Sodiq Adebayo, a production manager, Rilwan Adebayo, an editor and actors Shola, Hakeem, and Lara who work in the movie industry on part-time bases. He also noted that his wife is a former movie marketer.

Oga Bello on growth of the movie industry

When discussing the evolution of the Nollywood industry, Oga Bello expressed how much the industry has grown over the years, noting the improvements in talent, film quality, and the financial rewards for actors.

He also shared that his beauty routine is focused on staying at peace, which he credits for his longevity and vitality despite ageing.

Apart from that, he takes enough rest, eat well and does not special than what he mentioned.

Femi Adebayo to produce movie for his father. Photo credit@femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

Oga Bello, Femi Adebayo on actor's health

In response to a question about why many actors face health challenges in their later years, Femi Adebayo, his son, who recently marked his birthday interjected, explaining that his father has been fortunate to avoid such difficulties.

Especially considering the lack of insurance in the industry years ago.

The movie star also highlighted that old age brings challenges, but many actors are unprepared, especially in the context of the Nigerian system.

He urged his colleagues to have pension plans, sharing that he has ensured all his crew members have one, and he himself also has a pension plan in place.

Oga Bello speaks about his role in films

Sharing a few insights into his approach to movie-making, Oga Bello explained that if he were to portray the role of a wicked king, he would study real-life kings who exhibit similar traits and emulate their behavior.

According to him, this method would allow him to perfectly interpret such a role and bring authenticity to his performance.

Femi Adebayo marks father's birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Femi Adebayo marked his father's birthday with a heartfelt post on social media, also praying for him,

In the post, he shared beautiful pictures of the veteran actor and expressed how much he loves him.

Fans joined in to celebrate his father by offering prayers and well wishes on his special day.

