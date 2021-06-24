Embattled Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka known as Baba Ijesha worked tirelessly to ensure he leaves prison as soon as possible

The Nollywood actor was said to be represented at the court by some senior lawyers and a team of junior counsels

The film star was let go temporarily, however, he must meet his bail conditions in just seven days

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Despite being in the prison, Baba Ijesha did everything possible to gain his freedom.

Vanguard reported that the embattled actor reinforced his defence against the allegations levelled against him by hiring two Senior Advocates of Nigeria and six junior counsels.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Baba Ijesha has been granted bail. Photos: @babaijesha_official

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Baba Ijesha gets bail

BBC Pidgin reported that the actor granted the embattled actor bail to the tune of N2m with sureties. The judge who presided over the matter said Baba Ijesha must meet his bail condition in seven days.

The actor has to provide one lawyer and a resident of Lagos who would stand in for him as surety.

The Lagos state government established a criminal case against the actor and recommended to face a five-count charge.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Baba Ijesha with an inspirational book

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actor was spotted just before his arraignment in a magistrate court in Yaba.

In photos shared on social media by one Global Excellence page on Facebook, the embattled movie star was seen seated outside the courtroom ahead of his hearing.

One thing that seemed to stand out about the actor was how he held on tightly to a book titled ‘How To Thrive In Perilous Times.’

Baba Ijesha sat on the floor and in other photos stood to give a blank stare as he waited outside alongside other people in the court.

Loyal followers of the actor prayed for him.

More trouble for embattled actor

According to an earlier report, Baba Ijesha risks spending the rest of his life in prison following a new development in the sex*al assault and molestation case against him.

The Lagos state government on Tuesday, May 4, released a statement signed by Moyosore Onigbanjo, the state’s commissioner for justice, in which it was disclosed that the actor could be charged to court.

Reacting to the news on her Instagram page, Princess reposted a copy of the statement while submitting that "children are the heritage of God."

Source: Legit