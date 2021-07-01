Nigerian singer Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold are one of the music industry's favourites and couple goals to a lot of Nigerians

In a recent post on Instagram, Simi shared the new method she employed after her mum told her to stop shouting Adekunle Gold's name in the house

The mum of one noted that she is still a child at heart and that is the only form she knows how to exist in

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi's relationship with her husband, Adekunle Gold is beautiful to see as they act like lovestruck teenagers.

In a recent post on her Instagram story channel, the Duduke crooner shared a video of a colourful walkie-talkie she got and she revealed that she got one for her husband too.

Simi gets to her hubby in the house with a walkie-talkie

Noting that the only form she knows how to exist in is as a child, the mum of one revealed that she got the walkie-talkies to communicate with her husband if he is not in the same space with her in the house.

Simi's mum had complained about the way she shouts her hubby's name around the house, hence the cute innovation.

The singer also turned the walkie-talkie on and reminded Adekunle of her love for him, he returned the love as well.

Check out a clip from the video below:

Simi comes up with new communication method with hubby

Adekunle Gold praises Simi

For Father's Day on June 20, the father of one got a gift for being a great dad from his wife Simi and their daughter Adejare.

In the photo he shared online, a Nintendo Game Boy handheld console was seen beside the package it was sent with. A short note also accompanied the gift.

Adekunle Gold declared his love for his wife and then advised his male followers to marry right.

Source: Legit