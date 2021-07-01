Singer Adekunle Gold recently took to his Instastory channel with a celebratory post dedicated to his deceased sister

The music star in his post disclosed that the young lady would have turned 26 if she was still alive

Adekunle Gold, however, wished her well as he added that he is doing everything they talked about and misses her greatly

The loss of a loved one is one of the hardest feelings to deal with and the hurt often resurfaces on occasions meant to celebrate such people.

This is exactly how Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold is feeling at the moment as he witnessed another birthday of his late sister, Busayo.

Adekunle Gold remembers late sister's on her 26th posthumous birthday. Photo: @odekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The singer took to his Instastory channel with a post that was dedicated to his deceased younger sibling.

Adekunle Gold accompanied late Busayo’s photo with a caption in which he disclosed that she would have clocked 26 if she was still alive. The emotional big brother added that he loves her for eternity.

In a different slide, the singer was spotted in an epic throwback photo with his late sister. He explained that he is doing everything they both talked about when she was still alive.

The singer wrote:

"I’m killing it. I’m doing everything we talked about, Busayo. I miss you."

See screenshots of his posts below:

Adekunle Gold pens note to late sister on 26th posthumous birthday. Photo: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

