Relentless focus and deliberate sacrifice shaped the academic journey of Joy Osesanmi, who graduated with a first-class degree in Applied Geophysics from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, after years of sustained effort and discipline.

Osesanmi described the moment she confirmed her final result as deeply fulfilling and said it affirmed years of personal growth and resilience.

She graduated as the best student in the Department of Geology and set a new benchmark in Applied Geophysics, a record that had stood for more than a decade.

How Osesanmi went from doubt to academic direction

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Osesanmi traced her path back to a period of uncertainty during her first year.

She admitted that applied geophysics was not her preferred course at the outset and that the disruption caused by the COVID-19 shutdown compounded her frustration.

On resumption, she said returning to a course she disliked was emotionally draining.

She revealed that strong performance in her first semester opened the possibility of a course transfer. That plan failed after she missed the cut-off mark and was advised to remain in the department due to her academic standing.

That phase, she noted, resulted in her lowest GPA but also marked a turning point.

How Osesanmi built focus and consistency

Osesanmi said she gradually rebuilt her academic confidence and learned to commit fully to her studies. By her second year, she had moved firmly into first class territory and sustained the momentum through consistent performance, including perfect GPAs in her third year.

She attributed her mental strength to prayer, a small circle of trusted friends, and encouragement from mentors.

She said there were moments she felt overwhelmed, especially when aiming for flawless results in demanding semesters, but she chose not to accept perceived limits.

Her routine reflected intense discipline. Osesanmi explained that she attended classes during the day and studied overnight on campus, often returning home only at dawn.

To maintain focus, she deliberately disconnected from social media once each semester began. She said she uninstalled all apps except WhatsApp to avoid distractions and limited entertainment activities.

She adopted active reading as her core study method, solving questions immediately after studying and revisiting topics through recall before moving on. She also went beyond lecture notes to deepen her understanding of concepts.

Osesanmi's records, recognition, and future plans

Osesanmi graduated with a 4.81 CGPA and became the first female student to earn a First Class degree in Applied Geophysics at OAU. She also received several academic awards, departmental recognitions, and conference honours during her undergraduate years.

Now 23, she said her focus has shifted to securing fully funded postgraduate opportunities while preparing for national service. She expressed interest in combining industry work with research and hopes to contribute to sustainable resource exploration through applied geophysics.

Reflecting on her experience, Osesanmi said the most enduring lesson from university was the belief that sustained effort can overcome perceived barriers. She encouraged students who feel discouraged to remain focused and advised young girls not to shy away from science-driven careers.

