The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has announced a one-week extension for the submission of employers’ annual tax returns, shifting the deadline from February 1 to February 7, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Executive Chairman of LIRS, Dr Ayodele Subair, the statutory deadline for filing employers’ annual tax returns is January 31 of every year.

Dr Subair explained that the extension was granted to give employers additional time to complete and submit accurate tax information, noting that proper filing remains a key responsibility for organisations operating in the state.

He stressed that employers should prioritise the timely submission of their annual returns and make tax compliance a routine part of their business operations.

The LIRS chairman also reiterated that all annual tax returns must be filed electronically through the LIRS eTax platform, as manual submissions have been fully discontinued.

“Employers are therefore required to file their returns exclusively through the LIRS eTax portal,” the agency said, describing the platform as secure, user-friendly and accessible at all times.

Dr Subair further advised employers to ensure that the Tax Identification Numbers (TaxID) of all employees are correctly captured during submission.

He added that employers who require further clarification or assistance can visit any LIRS office or reach the agency through its official website and communication channels.

LIRS to recover taxes through tenants, banks

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government is stepping up enforcement against tax defaulters, announcing plans to recover unpaid taxes directly through third parties, including banks, employers, tenants, debtors and business partners.

The LIRS threatened to invoke its statutory “Power of Substitution” to compel recovery of established tax liabilities from individuals and organisations connected to defaulting taxpayers.

The service argued that it is backed by Section 60 of the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025 (NTAA 2025), which empowers tax authorities to intercept funds belonging to or owed to taxpayers who fail to settle confirmed tax assessments when due.

LIRS threatens to punish businesses for fictitious transactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that the LIRS warned individuals and businesses against engaging in artificial or fictitious transactions aimed at reducing tax obligations, threatening to punish any entity found culpable.

The agency said such arrangements will be disregarded under the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), 2025, and could expose affected taxpayers to investigations, penalties, and additional tax assessments.

The warning applies to all taxpayers in Lagos State, including companies, partnerships, trusts, individuals, and other stakeholders.

