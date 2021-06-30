After months of speculations and denials, Governor Bello Matawalle finally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) officially on Tuesday, June 29.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state officially defects to APC on Tuesday, June 29. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

So far, the APC has now successfully "poached" three governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They are:

1. Governor David Umahi (Ebonyi)

2. Governor Ben Ayade (Cross River)

3 Governor Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

After the conclusion of the two governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in 2020, the ruling APC was in control of 20 states while the PDP was in charge of 15 states. The remaining state was and is still controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

However, new developments, particularly the defections suffered by the PDP, have altered the political dynamics.

With the latest defection of Governor Matawalle, the ruling APC is now controlling 22 states while the lead opposition PDP is in charge of 13. The remaining one state is controlled by the APGA.

Here is the list below:

States controlled by APC in the southwest region

1. Ondo state - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

2. Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun

3. Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

4. Osun state - Governor Gboyega Oyetola

5. Ekiti state - Governor Kayode Fayemi

States controlled by APC in the southeast region

6. Ebonyi state - Governor Dave Umahi

7. Imo state - Governor Hope Uzodinma

States controlled by APC in the south-south region

8. Cross River state - Governor Ben Ayade

States controlled by APC in the northwest region

9. Jigawa state - Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

10. Kebbi state - Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

11. Kaduna state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai

12. Kano state - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje

13. Katsina state - Governor Aminu Bello Masari

14. Zamfara state - Governor Bello Matawalle

States controlled by APC in the northeast region

15. Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum

16. Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Buni

17. Gombe state - Governor Inuwa Yahaya

States controlled by APC in the northcentral region

18. Niger state - Governor Abubakar Sani Bello

19. Plateau state - Governor Simon Lalong

20. Kwara state - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

21. Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello

22. Nasarawa state - Governor Abdullahi Sule

State controlled by PDP in the southwest region

1. Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde

States controlled by PDP in the southeast region

2. Abia state - Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

3. Enugu state - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

States controlled by PDP in the south-south region

4. Akwa Ibom state - Governor Udom Emmanuel

5. Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri

6. Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki

7. Delta state - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

8. Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike

States controlled by PDP in the northwest region

9. Sokoto state - Governor Aminu Tambuwal

States controlled by PDP in the northeast region

10. Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

11. Bauchi state - Governor Bala Mohammed

12. Taraba state - Governor Darius Ishaku

States controlled by PDP in the northcentral region

13. Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom

State controlled by APGA in southeast

1. Anambra state - Governor Willie Obiano

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, despite the mass defection that hit the Zamfara state chapter of the PDP, the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has decided to remain in the party.

Gusau said he would remain with the PDP hours after his boss and governor of the state, Matawalle, dumped the party for the APC.

All of Zamfara’s three senators, six House representatives and 24 state lawmakers joined the APC alongside Matawalle, leaving the deputy standing alone.

Source: Legit