Femi Fani-Kayode has again stirred defection speculations as he met with Governors Buni, Yahaya Bello and two other PDP chieftains

The former aviation minister, however, said his discussion with the APC leaders was centred on "critical national issues"

Fani-Kayode had also recently visited the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, in Abuja few days after the latter joined the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Femi Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, August 2, met with top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, made this known via a Facebook post on Tuesday, August 3.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a PDP chieftain, meets with top chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

The former minister met with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe (APC caretaker chairman), Senator Osita Izunaso and Senator Grace Bent.

Fani-Kayode said he had deep and profound deliberations about critical national issues with the APC leaders.

The Facebook post reads:

"Deep and profound deliberations about critical national issues throughout yesterday afternoon and evening with my friends and brothers Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Senator Osita Izunaso of Imo state and my sister Senator Grace Bent of Adamawa state. God is with us and He is faithful."

Fresh defection speculations

There have been recurrent speculations about Fani-Kayode's planned defection especially as he continues to meet with APC chieftains.

Reacting to the former minister's Facebook post, Dauda Ezhin said:

"Congratulations in advance! Welcome to progressive family. We are nothing but APC in the hand of Creator."

Uzochukwu Anorochukwu said:

"Please OGA, announce your defection and stop deceiving yourself. We have lost our trust, confidence, faith, value for you. That after all the names calling to APC and Buhari, you shamelessly embrace them. No one to speak for the oppress Nigerians again."

Fatai Ayilara said:

"We are watching the trend of event closely sir. Please make a good decision that will be favourable for all of us and not only for you. We are counting on you. Best of luck."

Isaac Chukwuma Okwuijen said:

"Today APC and Tomorrow PDP, very unreliable as usual. Those Nigerian youths taking this kind of people serious should be ashamed."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Fani-Kayode meets Zamfara governor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fani-Kayode paid a visit to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in Abuja days after the latter joined the APC from the PDP.

The PDP chieftain made this known via a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday, July 30.

Legit.ng notes that the pictures shared by the former minister of aviation also indicate that Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna senator, was also in Abuja with Governor Matawalle.

Source: Legit