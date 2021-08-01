The recent agitations for separation by some groups and individuals have sparked calls to discuss the sustainability of Nigeria

Some Nigerian leaders will gather in Abuja to discuss the reality or myth of Nigeria as a united nation

The one-day conference is an initiative of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Press Corps in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is billed to give a keynote address at a one-day conference organised by the APC Press Corps in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the address will thereafter be discussed by five-man discussants which include; the former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, the incumbent minister of works and housing, Tunde Fashola (SAN), Senator Peter Nwaboshi, minister of state FCT, Hajia Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Discussing the reality or myth of Nigeria as a united nation

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Babatunde Ayeni; chairman, Conference Organising Committee, noted that the event is slated for Thursday, August 5 at Ladi Kwali conference center, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

The public lecture series is aimed at contributing to the intellectual development of the nation's democracy.

The topic for the one-day event is "Sustaining United and Indivisible Nigeria: A myth or reality."

The APC chairman, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), and governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni will be the chairman of the occasion.

Other prominent Nigerians expected to speak at the event include; Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, minister of trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, minister of state for petroleum, Chief Timiprye Sylva, and minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Others are Hon. James Faleke, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria. Mr. Osita Okechukwu and Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Mohammed Lukman.

Relevance of the public lecture

Part of the statement read:

“The public lecture series is aimed at providing workable template options for effective good governance and serves as a medium for the deepening of democratic norms and institutions by engaging key players in politics, public administration, academia, and the economy.

“Report and suggestions on the lecture will be made available to the party and interested members of the public.”

Meanwhile, the DG of PGF, Salihu Lukman, has said the leaders of the APC were not in denial of challenges confronting the nation.

According to Lukman, this was unlike the reign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) where he said the then ruling party lived in denial and failed to acknowledge and solve the country's problems.

The PGF boss, however, said for APC to counter the negative narrative of the PDP in the public domain, its members should be able to appeal to the party’s leaders to urgently develop a strong mobilisation campaign.

Recall that the public presentation of a book, APC's Litmus Tests written by Lukman took place on Friday, June 11.

Legit.ng gathered that the book contained submissions that speak directly to the existential challenges the APC is facing.

It also illustrated the collective desire for enduring and firmly rooted democratic practices anchored on the overarching requirement for unity of all APC leaders.

