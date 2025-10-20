Dangote Refinery has announced the availability of petrol at the facility, disclosing that hundreds of millions of litres are ready for loading

The Vice President of Dangote Industries, Oil and Gas, Edwin Devakumi, disclosed that there is no need to panic

He also debunked reports claiming the refinery had broken down, saying that every major plant undergoes routine repairs

As petrol prices approach the ₦1,000-per-litre mark nationwide, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has declared it has more than 310 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in stock, and has challenged marketers to bring their trucks for immediate loading.

During a media tour of the facility on Friday, Devakumar Edwin, Vice President of the Dangote Group, made the bold announcement, insisting that the refinery was operating at full capacity and ready to meet both domestic and export demand.

“Bring your tankers. We will load. Any number you bring, we’ll load. This is a challenge I’m throwing today,” Edwin said. “We have more than 310 million litres as of now.”

The declaration comes amid public frustration and confusion over the latest round of fuel price hikes, which saw petrol rise from around ₦865 per litre to nearly ₦1,000 in major cities.

Dangote dismisses rumours of production halts

Edwin addressed speculations that the refinery had reduced output or halted operations, describing such claims as misinformation.

According to a Punch report, Devakumar said fluctuations in crude purchases reflected inventory management, not shutdowns.

“When prices are low, we buy a lot of crude. But when inventories are high, we slow inflow. It’s not about the plant not working,” he clarified.

He acknowledged that no factory operates perfectly every day but emphasized that routine maintenance is a standard part of refinery operations.

“No factory works 100 per cent every day without issues. That’s why we do turnaround maintenance every few years. But production continues, and our tanks are full.”

“We can supply all of Nigeria’s needs”

Edwin reiterated that the 650,000-barrel-per-day refinery has the capacity to supply Nigeria’s entire demand for petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, while also exporting nearly half its production overseas.

“This is a very large refinery, producing 94 per cent lighter products, PMS, diesel, and Jet A1, far beyond what Nigeria requires,” he said.

He contrasted the refinery’s advanced output with older Nigerian plants that produced large volumes of heavy fuel oil.

The price puzzle: Why fuel costs keep rising

Despite Dangote’s assurances, Nigerians continue to face rising pump prices, even as key global factors crude oil prices and exchange rates have remained stable.

The naira has strengthened from about ₦1,700 to ₦1,470 per dollar, while crude oil has dropped to around $60 per barrel, yet petrol prices have surged instead of falling.

According to reports, depot owners and marketers have blamed supply adjustments and distribution costs for the hikes.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) accused depot operators of arbitrarily raising prices, while NNPC retail outlets adjusted their prices from ₦928 to ₦920 per litre over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dangote’s partners MRS and Heyden reportedly sold petrol at ₦925 and ₦923 per litre, respectively, with the refinery’s own gantry price rising to ₦870 per litre, up from ₦820.

Nigerians wait as Dangote calls the bluff

As tension mounts over the soaring cost of petrol, Edwin’s challenge to marketers, “Come and load”, has drawn public attention.

With 310 million litres of PMS sitting in tanks and production ongoing, the ball now appears in the court of fuel marketers and regulators to ensure that Nigerians finally feel the impact of local refining.

“We are producing,” Edwin insisted. “You’ve seen the refinery working. You can come and see our stock position.”

A prior report by Legit.ng disclosed that the mega refinery confirmed that it has certified about 20 marketers to off-take 600 million litres of petrol this October.

According to Petroleumprice.ng, the initiative follows a series of high-level meetings between the refinery’s management and key downstream operators to build a structured, transparent, and stable fuel supply chain across Nigeria.

