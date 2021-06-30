Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state finally dumped the PDP for the APC on Tuesday, June 29 amid grand reception by the party's leaders

Before his eventual defection, the elected officers in the state including members of the National Assembly have joined APC

Matawalle's deputy, Muhammad Gusau, however, did not join the bandwagon, rather he said he would remain in the PDP

Gusau, Zamfara - Despite the mass defection that hit the Zamfara state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has expressed his resolve to remain in the party.

Daily Trust reports that Gusau said he would remain with the PDP hours after his boss and governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zamfara state deputy governor, Muhammad Gusau, has vowed that he would remain in the PDP. Credit: Muhammad Gusau.

Legit.ng reported that all of Zamfara’s three senators, six House representatives and 24 state lawmakers joined the defection to APC, leaving the deputy standing alone.

He said:

“I will continue to stand by our party and the people who stood by us in our time of need. I accept the consequences of my decision in good faith.”

TV News also reports that he said he took the decision to stick with the PDP after “deep” consultation with his friends, family and the party.

Gusau's decision to remain puts him at the helms of the biggest opposition party in Zamfara.

He said he was never consulted by Matawalle or any representative in the runup to the governor’s defection—and that he was not aware of any “planned defection.”

The deputy governor admitted hearing rumours of the defection but only confirmed it when the defection materialised on Tuesday, June 29.

He noted the decision to leave him out was “deliberate and another ploy to sow discontent” in his relationship with the governor.

According to him, Matawalle’s defection was a “bold move” that gives him the opportunity to apportion more energy in addressing the myriad challenges faced by our people.

Gusau added:

“A lot can be achieved with this renewed vigour and focus."

