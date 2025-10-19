Several Nigerian Airlines in Nigeria operating local flights have reduced ticket prices ahead of the holiday season

The development follows increased competition among domestic airlines and greater flight frequencies on major routes

There are expectations that airlines will reverse and increase fares as Christmas draws closer

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Relief for Nigerian travellers as several airlines have reduced airfares on domestic routes by roughly 35%, a complete reversal of the usual trend for this period of the year.

The price slash has been attributed to an increase in the number of aircraft in service and the entry of new airlines into the market.

Good news as airlines reduce air fares for passengers. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

Lower airfares for local travellers

ThisDay reports that in October 2024, a one-way ticket cost between N180,000 and N200,000. Today, fares range between N140,000 and N150,000.

Arik Air currently charges between N150,000 and N160,000 to most destinations, while United Nigeria Airlines’ average fares to Abuja, Asaba, and Lagos range from N140,000 to N160,000.

Newer entrants such as Enugu Air, Rano Air, Aero Contractors, and Max Air offer lower fares between N100,000 and N120,000, depending on the booking date.

However, industry insiders expect prices to rise gradually as the Christmas season approaches.

Nigerians to pay less to travel by Air to various domestic routes. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Industry players share insight

A travel logistics manager said:

“Before now, fares were very high, but as airlines added more aircraft, prices started dropping.

“Even if fares increase later, it won’t be as high as last year’s festive surge.”

Also, Aero Contractors’ Managing Director, Captain Ado Sanusi told ThisDay that the market has reached a balance between demand and supply.

"Fares have dropped because aircraft availability is now matching passenger demand. There’s also stability in the exchange rate and aviation fuel supply, thanks to Dangote Refinery."

Sanusi added that more aircraft have joined the fleets of domestic carriers such as Air Peace and Cross River’s Enugu Air, replacing planes previously out for maintenance and ensuring steady capacity.

United Nigeria Airlines’ spokesman, Chibuike Eloka, credited the improved market environment to reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo, particularly the enforcement of the IDERA framework and new leasing policies that restored foreign lessors’ confidence in Nigerian operators.

