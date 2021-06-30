An episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion showed Tochi and Dorathy in a shouting match over a trivial issue

The young man was visibly angry and shaken that Dorathy said he was waiting for her to greet him first

Nigerians had something to say about Tochi attitude towards the female housemates and Dorathy's accusation of people not greeting her

Nigerians recently witnessed Lockdown ex-housemates Tochi and Dorathy arguing over greeting each other.

Dorathy claimed the young man waited for her to greet him after she had greeted him the first time.

BBNaija: Tochi and Dorathy argue about greeting.

Source: Instagram

Dorathy vs Tochi

Tochi was answering a question about somebody saying he was waiting for him to greet them. Dorathy interrupted and told him to call her name.

According to Dorathy, Tochi waits for her to greet him first. She noted that she had greeted Tochi the first time and expected that he would be the one to do the next one.

That did not go down well with Tochi who continually asked who Dorathy is.

Watch them below:

Nigerians react to Tochi and Dorathy's display.

__dehbombom:

"Tochi doesn’t want to even take nonsense at all."

rume_johnson:

"Dorathy sha like greeting ooo. first Brighto didn’t greet you now it’s Tochi."

charles_chiga1:

"Tochi came prepared for the gurls....how I wish he passed this same energy on making money."

bella_zenani:

"Tochi is not a preacher of gentleness."

theabiolaopawoye:

"Tochi Na violence master. Very good example of if you talk you go collect."

ay_ebs:

"Dorathy saying google me like Tochi isn't equally on google. You are both on google so what was her point."

stylecatalogueng:

"Are you big brother?"

Ka3na speaks about Dorathy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mother of one said Dorathy is her favourite housemate.

Ka3na said this a few days after she accepted Lucy's apology for her lack of commitment to their friendship.

Talking about Lucy, Ka3na stated that they are still friends but things are not like they used to be anymore.

A follower said:

"Trust me, being ka3na’s favorite is not a compliment. it’s something u should pray against."

