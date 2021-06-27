BBNaija Lockdown star Ka3na has said that she still feels the same way about Lucy just like when they were in the house

The mother of one revealed this in an Instagram live video she did recently with her fans and followers

The controversial reality star, however, noted that although they have each other's back, their friendship has changed

It doesn't look like BBNaija Ka3na and Lucy will ever be as close as when they just left the reality TV show.

Ka3na burst into tears while talking about Lucy's lack of commitment to their friendship. To redeem herself, Lucy took to social media to appreciate Ka3na for having her back.

She added that fighting is inevitable in friendships, however, what mattered is being able to get past issues and maintain the friendship.

Ka3na says Dorathy is her favorite housemate. Photos: @jasper_clothiers, @thedorathybachor

Source: Instagram

Ka3na names her favourite housemate

Ka3na accepted Lucy's apology but days after then, the mother of one declared that Dorathy is her favourite housemate.

Talking about Lucy, Ka3na stated that they are still friends but things are not like they used to be anymore.

She said:

"The way I felt about her in the house is still the same way I feel about her till now. We are not like friend per friend like go out and eat and all. But we are there for each other. We talk. And that is all I need from a friend."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians had something to say about her revelation.

_naohmii:

"Which one is friend per friend? Ka3na but why? it’s the confidence in speaking nonsense for me."

legend__zino__:

"Dorathy na good person. They all know this, Na why everybody wants to be her friend because the babe get positive vibes and energy."

_ayisheer:

"Nobody cares (in tochi's voice)."

light_ads:

"latrina no get sense....Trust her at ur own risk."

truth_wilson_4life:

"So all of a sudden you don't need loyalty again.Lucy go soon beat you."

agbolichisom:

"Ok auntie doesn't want loyalty again."

theee.hottiee:

"Because una get the same enemy na."

theee.hottiee:

"Trust me, being ka3na’s favorite is not a compliment. it’s something u should pray against."

