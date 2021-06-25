Ka3na and Lucy have got Nigerians talking after Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asked a question about their relationship

Lucy said she was surprised to wake up and see that she had been blocked by Ka3na on social media

The businesswoman stated that she chatted with the mother of one the night before she was blocked by her online

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

BBNaija Lockdown stars Lucy and Ka3na have finally addressed the issue of their friendship on the reunion show.

Ka3na was quite emotional while talking about her expectations from her friends Lucy.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Ka3na and Lucy talk about their friendship. Photos: @official_ka3na, @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ka3na and Lucy's friendship

According to Ka3na, she blocked Lucy because she felt she wasn't commited to their relationship. The mother of one noted that she would leave everything to attend to Lucy but she didn't feel the same energy from her.

Ka3na also stated that Lucy she blocked Lucy because she was friends with Nengi who doesn't like her.

The mother of one also noted that she had issues with Vee but Lucy was being friends with her.

Watch Ka3na speak below:

Lucy defends herself

In her own defence, Lucy said Ka3na had issues with almost all the housemates and it was hard to keep up.

On Nengi's part, the business owner stated that she had issues with Nengi in the house and they settled it while in the house.

In her bid to understand what more commitment she wanted, Lucy asked Ka3na if they married. Also, she noted that Ka3na should have addressed the issue with her instead of resorting to blocking her.

Watch Lucy and Ka3na below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Support for Ka3na

A lot of Nigerians seem to be behind Ka3na as they noted that they understand how she feels.

yfs_ng:

"I actually get ka3na sha!"

ainehegbelo:

"Is it weird to say I get Katrina in this regard??"

bimmypriscal1:

"If everyone doesn't understand ka3rina, I do and on a very deep level, Lucy is not a good friend, i don't Stan any of them but that's d truth, stay away from people like Lucy in real life except all these things na acting sha."

teeto_olayeni:

"This is why it’s not good to inherit people’s beefs. Ka3na inherited all of Lucy’s beef."

favour_wendee:

"Most people are like ka3na sha...they get jealous when you are closed to their enemies...and its absurd fr."

Bobrisky talks about Ka3na

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser reacted to Ka3na's statement that Praise didn't last long on the bed.

Bobrisky took to his page to question how one could claim to be a boss lady yet get intimate with someone on live television and still boldly try to criticise them.

The male barbie stated that Praise didn't know that her well might be too deep for him to swim in it.

Source: Legit.ng