Nigerians in London demand the deportation of Mele Kyari, former NNPCL boss, to face corruption charges.

Protestors submit petitions, accusing Kyari of financial misconduct during his tenure

Calls for the UK to act on anti-corruption treaties and expel Kyari for his alleged role in misappropriating funds

Hundreds of Nigerians gathered outside the Nigerian High Commission and UK Home Office on Monday, May 12, 2025, demanding the deportation of Mele Kyari, the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL), to face corruption charges in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, May 12, the protest was organised by the group Rescue Nigeria Now, who accused Kyari of fleeing to the UK to avoid accountability for his alleged financial misconduct while in office.

In London, Nigerians have rallied, demanding the swift deportation of former NNPC boss Mele Kyari. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Protesters demand action and accountability

The demonstrators, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Mele Kyari go home and face EFCC now!” and “London is not for public officials who abused public trust,” submitted formal petitions to both the Nigerian High Commission and the UK Home Office.

The group’s letter to the Nigerian High Commissioner highlighted their disillusionment with Kyari’s alleged corruption, saying,

“We are profoundly disillusioned and appalled by the effrontery with which Mr. Kyari has been walking in the streets of London with impunity, while the tables of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are flooded with petitions, audit queries, and evidence.”

They also demanded that the Nigerian High Commission cease offering any diplomatic recognition to Kyari until he returns to Nigeria to face the charges.

The letter called the former NNPCL boss’s actions an “affront to the people of Nigeria” and an “insult” to the nation’s fight against corruption.

Corruption allegations against Kyari

The petitions focused on several allegations against Kyari, including the misappropriation of funds meant for refinery rehabilitation.

The letter stated,

“It is on record that billions of dollars allocated for the rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries disappeared into a bureaucratic abyss under Kyari’s leadership.”

The group accused Kyari of running a syndicate benefiting from the importation of fuel while neglecting Nigeria’s own refineries.

They also pointed to the opaque fuel subsidy regime, where trillions of naira were disbursed without transparency, leaving ordinary Nigerians to bear the brunt of the artificial fuel scarcity created during his tenure.

The letter further detailed how Kyari allegedly transferred illicit funds to UK bank accounts, raising concerns over money laundering.

The coalition urged UK authorities to act in line with international anti-corruption agreements and to expel Kyari, allowing him to face justice in Nigeria.

International implications of harbouring a fugitive

In their address to the UK Home Office, the protestors emphasized the international implications of harbouring corrupt individuals.

They pointed to the reciprocal anti-corruption treaties between Nigeria and the UK, calling on British authorities to ensure that Kyari faces justice.

The letter stated,

“We hereby request that the Home Office expel Mr. Mele Kyari so that he can return to Nigeria. It is imperative that he faces justice for his actions and that the stolen funds are recovered to aid in the nation’s recovery and development.”

Growing demand for accountability and justice

Nigerians have taken to the streets in London, urging for the prompt deportation of former NNPC head Mele Kyari. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

As the EFCC continues to investigate Kyari’s alleged misconduct, the protest underscores a broader demand for accountability and transparency in public office.

The international community’s response, particularly from the UK authorities, remains to be seen.

The protest and petitions reflect the anger and frustration of Nigerians at home and abroad, who seek justice for the alleged financial misconduct that has undermined the nation’s resources and hindered its progress.

The Nigerian government’s response to these demands, and the EFCC’s continued investigation, will likely shape the course of future political and legal actions concerning Kyari.

Alleged N80bn theft: EFCC arrest ex-NNPC chiefs

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched a fresh investigation into former executives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and recently dismissed managing directors of the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

The probe centres on the alleged misappropriation of approximately $2.96 billion (around N80 billion) earmarked for the rehabilitation of the refineries, which have suffered from long-standing operational issues.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng