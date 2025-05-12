A Nigerian boy's performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has earned him the admiration of people

A man who shared the boy's result noted that he is a committed teen member of the Methodist Church Nigeria, in Wesley Cathedral, Bori

A breakdown of his result was shared on social media, showing he had an aggregate of 321 and 93 in physics

Deeka Sukaka Divine, a member of Methodist Church Nigeria in Wesley Cathedral, Bori, has scored 321 in the 2025 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

An excited man named Dumnamene Monday Nwiwure shared Divine's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on Facebook.

The man shared Divine's picture, urging people to celebrate him. According to the man, the boy is from the Baen community and a committed member of the teens' church.

He wished the lad a greater result in his academic pursuit. His post read:

"Meet Deeka Sukaka Divine.

"From Baen Community.

"A committed teens member in Wesley Cathedral Bori who scored 321 in JAMB.

"Congratulations Deeka Sukaka Divine more greater results in your academic pursuit.

"Please let celebrate him."

Breakdown of boy's UTME result

From the result posted, Divine, a science student, got 64 in English, 93 in physics, 75 in biology, and 89 in chemistry.

In another post, the man noted that Divine's result meant he merits a JAMB scholarship that an organisation called NDM offered. He wrote:

People celebrate boy's UTME result

Prayerwilliams Prayer said:

"Congratulations my guy."

Prince Okure Iyire JP said:

"Impressive, an applauds to you big boy👏."

Dorka Christian said:

"Congratulations dear."

Empress Bia said:

"Congratulations dear."

Marvel Edwin said:

"Congratulations to him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy had scored 344 in the recently released 2025 JAMB examination.

Boy rushed to hospital over UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy was rushed to the hospital after he saw his UTME score.

The young boy's sister shared an emotional video on TikTok, showcasing how the young man got hospitalised following an anxiety attack triggered by his exam score. The family had reportedly pinned high hopes on the student's academic performance, with the young man himself studying intensively for the examination. He had scored 289 in the previous year's attempt.

"...I just hope this failure isn't done intentionally because it's messing up these children's mental health. 2025 JAMB did him dirty. Get well soon my love. I no fit ask person wey de hospital wetin him score shaa, when he gets better. I just know it's very bad for him to have that anxiety attack. He scored 289 last year, I just de wonder this year own," she wrote in part.

Source: Legit.ng