Governor Bello Matawalle is now the new APC leader in Zamfara state according to APC national chairman, Mai Mala Buni

The national chairman making the governor the new APC leader in Zamfara is provided by the party's constitution

Also, the Buni also dissolved the party' structure in the state to allow Matawalle to announce a new leadership

The national chairman of APC Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni on Tuesday, named Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the new APC leader in the state, in line with the party’s constitution.

Mr Buni made the announcement while handing over the party’s flag to Governor Matawalle who was received into the APC at a rally in Gusau.

Buni has appointed Matawalle as APC leader in Zamfara. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

Before Matawalle’s defection, former governor Abdulaziz Yari was the party’s leader in the state.

“This is as provided by our party’s constitution and so l am mandated to inform you that as from today, Gov. Bello Matawalle is the leader of the APC in the state.

“Similarly, all leadership structures of the party in the state have been dissolved while the new party leader and governor of the state will announce new leadership of the party at all levels,” he stated.

The event was attended by former governors Ahmed Yarima, Mamuda Shinkafi and Yari.

During the event, Governor Matawalle announced his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, citing the failure of the party to provide an acceptable platform of moving Zamfara and the nation forward, among his reasons.

The governor defected together with all three serving senators from the state and six out of the seven House of Representatives members.

The event was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of Environment and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Muhammad Mahmoud and Sadiya Umar-Faruk, as well as the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu.

Former Governor Yari Finally Opens Up on Matawalle’s Planned Defection

Meanwhile, the former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, said after much deliberation, the APC had decided to welcome Matawalle into the party despite their initial resistance.

He said the party gave the condition that Governor Matwalle would abide by the party’s principles and progressive ideology.

Yari said that though Governor Matawalle failed to face governance and unite the entire people of the state since his assumption of office, the APC as a family would still accommodate him in the party with the hope that he would add more value to the party than destabilizing it.

In another report, APC has allegedly commenced negotiating with three opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors with a view to winning them over to the ruling party.

Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee has begun talks with three PDP governors namely:

1. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state

2. Ifeanyi Ugwanyi of Enugu state

3. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

Source: Legit