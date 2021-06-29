The main opposition party, the PDP has lost one of its key members from Zamfara state in the upper legislative chamber

Hassan Mohammad Gusau, representing Zamfara Central, tendered his resignation as a member of the PDP

Gusau in the letter explained that his decision was necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy of the party

Abuja - Senator Hassan Mohammad Gusau has announced his resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was disclosed by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant press to the president of the Senate.

The lawmaker representing Zamfara Central tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate and read during the start of plenary on Tuesday, June 29.

He explained in the letter that,

“My decision is necessitated due to the collapse of internal democracy and factionalisation of the party from ward levels in Zamfara State.

“Further decisions on political movement and party affiliations will be communicated to this chamber in due course.”

