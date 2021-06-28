Some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara held a meeting on Monday, June 28, in Kaduna state

The meeting was not unconnected with the planned defection of Governor Bello Matawalle from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC

Abdulaziz Yari, a former governor of the state, however, said that he and other members of the APC would welcome Matawalle into the party based on certain conditions

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna, Kaduna - Ahead of the planned defection of Governor Bello Matwalle's planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stakeholders of the Zamfara chapter of the party on Monday, June 28, held a meeting in Kaduna state.

Channels TV reports that the meeting had in attendance two former governors of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari and Mahmud Shinkafi, as well former senators, ministers and state APC chairman, Lawal Liman.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state would officially dump the PDP for the APC on Tuesday, June 29. Credit: Bello Matawalle.

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that while addressing journalists after the meeting, the former governor, Abdulaziz Yari, who is also the APC leader in Zamfara, said after much deliberation, they have decided to welcome Governor Bello Matawalle into the party despite their initial resistance.

He said they have given the condition that Governor Matwalle would abide by the party’s principles and progressive ideology.

Premium Times also reports that Yari said that though Governor Matawalle failed to face governance and unite the entire people of the state since his assumption of office, the APC as a family would still accommodate him in the party with the hope that he would add more value to the party than destabilizing it.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, however, dissolved its executive in Zamfara state, warning that the governor would lose his seat upon defection.

The national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press briefing on Monday, June 28, also said the party would go to court to challenge the governor’s exit from the party.

PDP moves to stop Governor Matwalle's defection to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that an emerging report claimed that some members of the PDP reportedly filed a lawsuit to stop the planned defection of Governor Bello Matawalle to the APC.

It was reported that the party members have faulted the Zamfara governor for his alleged attempt to leave the party on whose platform he won the Zamfara governorship election.

The governor's spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, said that 18 APC governors would present at the defection ceremony.

Governor Matawalle has joined APC

In a related report, a former Zamfara state commissioner for rural development and cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, said Governor Matawalle has joined the APC.

The former commissioner in a statement he issued on Sunday, June 27, said the governor would formally join the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Tsafe, a chieftain of the APC in Zamfara state was the first to call on Matawalle to join the ruling party in March last year.

Source: Legit