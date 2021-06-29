AGF Abubakar Malami has shared details of the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu and the fresh allegations against him at a press conference

At the press briefing held in Abuja, Malami said Kanu is being accused of instigating the violence in the southeast, among other allegations

Kanu was arrested on Sunday, June 27, through collaboration between Nigerian security agencies and Interpol

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has confirmed the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Buhari Sallau, a personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on broadcast media, shared a video of the AGF as he announced Kanu's arrest during a press conference on Tuesday, June 29.

AGF Malami announces Nnamdi Kanu's arrest in a press conference on Tuesday, June 29. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN, Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

The AGF said the IPOB leader was arrested and brought back to Nigeria on Sunday, June 27, adding that his arrest followed a collaboration between Interpol and security agencies in Nigeria.

Fresh allegations against Kanu

Malami noted that Kanu has been accused of engaging in subversive activities that include inciting violence through television, radio and online broadcast against the Nigerian state and institutions.

According to the AGF, Kanu was also accused of instigating violence especially in the southeast that resulted in the loss of lives and property of civilians, military, paramilitary, police force and destruction of civic institutions and symbols of civil authorities.

Before jumping bail and fleeing from Nigeria in 2017, Kanu was facing charges bordering on treasonable felony instituted against him at the Federal High Court in Abuja in response to years of the campaign for the independent Republic of Biafra through IPOB.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nnamdi Kanu's arrest: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed mixed reactions to Kanu's arrest. In his comment, a Facebook user, Real Bobby, asked the federal government to thread with caution in handling Nnamdi Kanu's case to prevent ethnic conflicts in Nigeria.

In his opinion, he noted that Kanu did nothing to warrant his extradition and eventual arrest by the security personnel.

He said:

"The federal government should be careful how they handle the issue of Nnamdi Kanu to avert the issue snowballing into ethnic conflicts. This man has done nothing wrong to be subjected to any kind of arrest. Those terrorizing the country are at their backyard."

Nnamdi Kanu: 75 northern groups declare outlawed IPOB's leader wanted

Before his arrest, a coalition of 75 northern groups under the aegis of the Northern Consensus Movement had earlier declared Kanu wanted.

The coalition in a statement on Thursday, June 17, announced a reward of N100 million for persons who can produce the IPOB leader for the continuation of his trial for alleged treason.

Legit.ng gathered that the group said the IPOB leader could also face "fresh terrorism and genocide charges".

Source: Legit Newspaper