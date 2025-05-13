An 18-year-old apprentice in Anambra State is being investigated for allegedly impregnating 10 girls within five months

Medical experts say the incident is biologically possible but unusual, with concerns raised about potential exploitation and baby factory links

Authorities have been urged to conduct DNA tests and psychiatric evaluations as the case draws attention from health professionals and the public

A case involving an 18-year-old apprentice in Anambra State has sparked widespread concern after reports emerged that the teenager allegedly impregnated 10 girls within five months.

The incident, now under investigation by the Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, involves the boy reportedly engaging in sexual activity with multiple girls, including his master’s daughter and a female salesgirl.

Boy's stint biologically possible

Medical professionals have confirmed to PUNCH that while the situation is biologically possible, it is highly unusual and raises serious questions about adolescent sexual behaviour and potential exploitation.

Professor Chris Aimakhu, a professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the University of Ibadan, described the case as suspicious and suggested that it might point to something more organised than youthful exuberance.

“For 10 women to accept to sleep with an 18-year-old apprentice who has little or nothing to offer, something is wrong. This may go beyond mere youthful behaviour,” Aimakhu said.

He further expressed concern that the teenager could be a pawn in a possible baby factory operation, noting the known existence of such networks in the region.

Professor calls for investigation

Aimakhu called for thorough investigations and DNA tests to confirm paternity in each case.

Professor cast doubts on the claim 18-year-old boy is responsible for 10 pregnancies.

“Not all women who sleep with a man get pregnant. If he impregnated 10, he might have slept with up to 20. There’s also the issue of paternity. Some of these girls could have had multiple partners,” he added.

Among the girls reportedly impregnated is a 10-year-old, identified as the daughter of the apprentice’s master.

Experts say that while the age is concerning, it is medically possible for a girl who has begun menstruating to conceive, a condition known as precocious puberty.

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Joseph Akinde, said the boy could be exhibiting signs of hypersexuality, known medically as nymphomania.

“It’s a mental disorder, but it’s not common. His libido is unduly high. He’s a fully mature and there’s nothing spiritual about it,” he said.

Akinde recommended psychiatric evaluation and psychological support for the teenager and warned against dismissing the situation as mere promiscuity. He also urged parents to provide early sexual education to children, especially those who reach puberty at a young age.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the case, with growing concerns over the welfare of the girls involved and the possible existence of an exploitation ring.

Medical expert examines Anambra teen

In a similar report, a private sex therapist has described the teenager's condition as "hypersexuality or compulsive sexual behaviour," a condition where a person experiences intense and persistent sexual urges and desires, leading to excessive sexual behaviours.

In an exclusive telephone chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, May 12, the sex therapist said the situation could also be described as sexual addiction.

