Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has joined millions of football fans in praying for Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who is currently in an induced coma

Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with the goalpost during Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City

The Governor has met with Awoniyi on several occasions to discuss community empowerment initiatives through football

Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi was placed in an induced coma after undergoing urgent surgery for a life-threatening abdominal injury on Tuesday night.

The U17 FIFA World Cup winner striker suffered the injury after crashing into a goalpost during Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Leicester City.

Following further assessment by Forest’s medical team on Monday, Awoniyi was rushed to the hospital, where it was confirmed that the 27-year-old forward had suffered a ruptured intestine, per BBC.

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Kwara State Governor Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq pose for a photo session in Ilorin. Photo by: @RealAARahman.

Kwara Governor identifies with Awoniyi

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has wished Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi a speedy recovery.

In a post on X, the Kwara State Governor praised the Nottingham Forest forward for his deep connection with the people of the state, noting his positive impact on his immediate community.

He added that Awoniyi is not just a footballer, but also a quiet philanthropist committed to uplifting others. He said:

"I join millions of football lovers around the world in wishing Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest star @taiwoawoniyi18, a successful recovery following his recent injury.

"Taiwo is more than just a footballer, he is a proud son of Kwara State who continues to give back generously to the community that raised him.

"His unwavering connection to home is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing him return to the pitch stronger than ever.

"Get well soon, dear brother and valued citizen. Kwara stands with you!"

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi is jubilating after scoring a goal for Nigeria. Photo by: Taiwo Awoniyi.

Kwarans react to Governor's message to Awoniyi

Abdulrahman A Shola Allstar wrote:

"Quick recovery !!"

Dyperzon Jacobs said:

"Accurate Talented Player, may God almighty give him more strength 'n' power, wishing him quick recovery..Amen."

Sheriff Adebisi added:

"Fantastic fatherly prayers from my Gov.I wish you speedy recovery 'Omo Awo'."

Olusegun Olaolu Abidoye wrote:

"May Almighty God grant you speedy recovery and come out in fresh, strong and brilliant performance in Jesus name.

"GET WELL SOON BROTHER."

Rufai David Olatunde said:

"This is quite encouraging from Mr. Governor.

"Get well soon, Taiwo Awoniyi."

Benneth Okonkwo added:

"Speed recovery brother now now in Jesus mighty name Amen with general good health always."

Imam Rafiu Adeniyi Sadiq wrote:

"Get well soon brother, can't wait to see you back in good shape."

Sanni Abdul said:

"Quick recovery my dear brother.

"And thanks to our own People's governor for this kind message sir.

"May AA CONTINUE TO SUCCEED."

Ogundeji Tolulope David said:

"The thoughts of everyone here are with Awoniyi and his friends and family at this difficult time. Wishing you a speedy recovery Taiwo. ❤️"

Ajibade joins in prayers for Awoniyi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has expressed her support for Awoniyi, urging Nigerians and the football community to lift the Nottingham Forest striker up in prayer.

Taking to social media, Ajibade recalled Awoniyi’s recent appearance on her Rash 4 Christ podcast, as she wished him a speedy recovery.

