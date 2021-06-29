Residents in Taraba state have been asked to always seek the consent of the police before embarking on any social gathering

According to the police, most attacks are carried out during birthday parties among various youths groups

As a result of this, all DPOs have been asked by the commissioner of police to monitor all social activities in the state

The police in Taraba has demanded to know about any social gathering going on in the state in order to provide security. This follows waves of attacks by criminals during social activities.

This comes despite attacks on police according to Vanguard newspaper.

This was disclosed by the command’s spokesperson DSP David Misal at a press briefing in Jalingo, The Sun Newspaper reports.

He said:

“The attention of the Taraba State Police Command has been drawn to the incessant get together party attacks among youths in various locations in the s

"Information at the disposal of the Command indicates that most of the attacks occurred during birthday parties/social gathering among various youth groups and most often result to serious injuries, destruction of public property or lost of lives, while Arms such as knives, cutlasses machetes and other dangerous weapons are peddled into the event grounds to cause mayhem.

“Most of the gatherings are done without seeking for Police clearance nor security coverage, and such attacks have been causing panic and apprehension among the residents of the State.

“The commissioner of police has directed all Area Commanders and DPO’s to monitor all social gatherings, such as birthday parties, naming ceremonies among others, and where necessary, stop any party if there are indications that such event may cause breach of public peace."

Governors must be allowed to control state resources

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Darius Ishaku, the governor of Taraba state called for the constitution review concerning the mining rights in the country.

The governor lamented that mining is under the federal government’s control under the law, adding that its exclusivity is worrisome and should be reviewed to promote the development of the sector.

Legit.ng gathered that Ishaku said the governors across the country have proffered solutions to the federal government in order to have a win-win situation, saying that the government has paid deaf ears to their suggestions.

IDPs return home

Legit.ng also reports that some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Taraba state are returning to their communities following the directive by the state governor, Darius Ishaku.

The chairman of Taraba State Tiv Traditional Leaders Council and Ter Tiv Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, confirmed the development.

Legit.ng gathered that David Gbaa added the chairman of the Bali local government area, Prince Musa Mahmud, would facilitate the return of all displaced persons in the local government back to their homes.

The traditional ruler noted a letter to that effect has been sent to all the traditional rulers in the local government, adding that people are massively returning to their farms.

