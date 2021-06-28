Youths in the ruling All Progressives Congress recently held a one-day conference in the Nigerian capital, Abuja

At the event, speakers, discussants, and delegates reached a consensus on various issues affecting young people in the party.

The conversations focused on deepening social, political, and economic participation of the young people in the party

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have demanded a reduction in the fees for the nomination forms to aspire for political offices across the country.

The ruling party youths also demanded that the party fix the age of 35 or below for all councilors to be contested under APC, except where such a person does not exist or does not have the requisite qualification.

Making its communique public on Monday, June 28 after its one-day Conference of Progressive Youths which held in Abuja, the party's national youth leader, Ismaeel Ahmed, reeled out what was agreed at the interactive session.

APC leadership led by Mai Bala Buni (middle) has been given the task of getting the party's youths on board. Photo credit: Gombe state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The youths must have a say in party affairs

He said the conference recognizes that Nigeria is a young country with more than 70% of its population below the age of 50 years, hence the youthfulness fuels huge energy capable of delivering sustainable prosperity to Nigerians if well harnessed and rightly targeted.

His words:

“Young people under the age of 45 should be encouraged and supported by the party to hold chairmanship seats at the local government council level in all the states of the federation.

“The state House of Assembly seats should be pegged at 45 as well to infuse energy and direction at the state legislature.

“At the party level, young men and women should be encouraged and be given preference to run for every office especially those of deputies should be set aside for youths and women only, perhaps with the exception of the office of deputy chairmen which shall be opened to everyone.

“There should be a directorate of information technology who shall always facilitate technological advancement in the activities of the party.”

More opportunities for the APC youths

Other demands according to the communique are that the party should set up a Progressives Institute for the training and nurturing of progressives leaders.

Ahmed said the Progressives Institute shall have a Progressive Book Guide for all appointees and elected progressive leaders to be immersed in the progressives' ideas, ethos, and expectations.

Meanwhile, the deputy national publicity secretary of the APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, has rallied support for Governor Mai Bala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the party.

Nabena also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for granting tenure extension for the 13-man committee.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 27, the APC chieftain said President Buhari as the leader of APC who approved the extension also testified that 'the party is now back to life.'

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the senior special assistant, media, and publicity to the president, Mallam Garba Shehu described President Buhari as the superstar of Nigeria's democracy while speaking at a book launch in Abuja.

The presidential spokesman described the book as a compendium of President Buhari, adding that the author of the book has made the job of the president's spokespersons easier with the contents of the publication.

His words:

“People will be amazed by the contents of this book when they read it because it tells you who their president is. It brought the spotlight on President Buhari, and as his spokespersons, I and Femi (Adesina), we want to say this book makes our job a lot easier.”

Source: Legit.ng