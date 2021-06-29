Prince Charles will reportedly not be attending the unveiling of Diana's statue at Kensington Palace this week, meant to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday

Instead, the Prince will be flying out to Scotland where it's claimed he already has outstanding commitments

Prince Harry is set to travel to England for the ceremony but will unfortunately not be able to see his father due to the clash in itineraries

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Prince Harry and Prince William will attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of Princess Diana on Thursday, which would have been her 60th birthday.

However, Prince Charles won't be attending as he already has other standing commitments in Scotland.

Prince Charles won't be attending Diana's statue unveiling. Image: Getty

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The only people expected to attend the event are close friends and family of the late Princess, members of the statue committee, the sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, and garden designer, Pip Morrison.

The event will take place at Kensington Palace, the royal home Diana resided in with William and Harry.

Prince Charles won't be attending the unveiling

Noticeably absent from the guest list, Insider reports that Charles' attendance at the event could arguably trigger a few unwanted emotions for the ageing monarch, such as sadness and regret. His absence is thus not unexpected.

"Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor," an anonymous source told the publication.

Prince Charles will be in Scotland when Harry finally touches down in England

The Sun reports that in an unfortunate clash of the diaries, Prince Charles will be up in Scotland when his youngest son touches down on English soil.

"Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them," a source added.

The news seems disheartening as the pair have not seen one another since Prince Harry relocated to California last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

'Promise to be best friends': Princess Diana's last wish for her 2 sons

In more on this story, Legit.ng previously reported that Princess Diana once made Prince William and Prince Harry "promise to be best friends". That's according to a former friend of the late Princess.

Simone Simmons, the late princess's trusted psychic and friend, reportedly said that the princes had promised to keep their mother's wishes.

"You must promise me that you will always be each other's best friends. And never let anyone come between you," the Princess is reported to have said.

The boys promise their mother never to let anyone get between them

In an updated edition of royal historian Robert Lacey's book “Battle of Brothers”, Simmons says that Diana told Will and Harry to promise never to let anyone get between them:

Robert Lacey then adds that the boys made the promise to their mother, in spite of the recent rift in their relationship.

’’They high-fived each other and gave their mother a big cuddle. Anybody would have melted at the sight. Then they went out to play soccer,'' says Lacey.

The two brothers will reunite soon

Still not on good terms, it's reported the two princes will reunite at the unveiling of Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1, to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit