A source close to the Cambridges has revealed that William and Kate spoke to the eldest son Prince George, about his future role as king

They've slowly prepared the young boy for life as a monarch, not wanting to overwhelm the 7-year-old

The interesting piece of information was made known by royal author, Robert Lacey

Prince William and Kate have told their eldest child, Prince George, about his future role as Britain’s king. A source close to the family shared that the parents had the conversation with their boy “sometime around his seventh birthday.”

Will & Kate have spoken to their son about his role as a future monarch. Image: Getty

Teaching the children about their future duties in a storybook-like manner

The interesting revelation was first shared by royal author, Robert Lacey who tells how the Cambridges wanted to bring up the subject at a “controlled moment of their choice”.

The couple had previously held off discussing his future life of royal service and duty as they wanted to give George as normal a childhood as possible.

However, over the past few years Will and Kate had reportedly started to prepare George and his sister, Princess Charlotte (6), about their future roles, explaining it like “a storybook”

Prince George's birthday

George turned seven on July 22 last year.

