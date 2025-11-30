The payment financial technology company, OPay, has finally addressed a viral claim of shutting down operations in Nigeria

The payment firm in Nigeria addressed the claims as social media went abuzz that customers’ funds have been wiped out

OPay described the reports as false and malicious, insisting that its services and financial operations remain stable and secure

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fintech platform OPay has responded to a wave of speculation circulating on social media, dismissing claims that customer accounts had been wiped, funds disappeared or that the company had suspended operations.

The company described the reports as false and malicious, insisting that its services and financial operations remain stable and secure.

OPay assures customers of account safety amid viral shut down rumours. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

“Customer funds are safe and accessible”

In a post shared on its verified X handle on Friday, November 28, 2025, OPay said the claims were based on fabrications and not backed by any evidence.

The company stressed that it continues to operate normally across the country and remains committed to protecting customers and their deposits.

The fintech firm explained that there has been no shutdown or system failure capable of wiping customer account balances. It maintained that all deposits remain safe and fully accessible to users.

According to the company, its financial operations are running without disruption, and it remains firmly positioned in the market.

OPay stated that the allegations were designed to mislead the public and create panic among users. The company urged customers to remain calm and continue to use its platform without fear of losing money or access to their wallets.

According to a report by Punch, the clarification followed a short disruption earlier in the week when some users experienced temporary access issues on the app. The downtime lasted only a few minutes and was quickly resolved, but rumours spread soon after claiming a wider collapse.

Operates under strict regulatory oversight

OPay reminded the public that it is a fully licensed financial institution regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In addition to this, customer deposits on the platform are insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. The company highlighted these regulatory structures as proof of its commitment to transparency and customer protection.

As a licensed financial services provider, OPay said it complies with strict banking and operational guidelines, which make it impossible for customer balances to disappear without trace.

The company reaffirmed that it remains financially strong and continues to provide secure payment and digital financial services to millions across Nigeria.

Warns against misinformation and legal action

The company also warned individuals and platforms circulating such claims to desist from spreading false information.

It added that it is prepared to take legal action against those responsible for fabricating or circulating misinformation capable of damaging its reputation or misleading customers.

OPay encouraged anyone with verifiable evidence of unauthorised removal of funds to step forward. It restated that there has never been a case of funds disappearing due to system failure or shutdown.

Customers advised to rely on verified updates

The company urged the public to rely only on information shared through its verified communication channels. It cautioned against relying on unverified social media posts and blogs that may lack accurate information.

OPay said it will continue to communicate openly with customers, address concerns and refute any rumours that threaten public confidence.

The company has faced similar rumours in the past and continues to actively reassure users that operations are secure, stable and unaffected by online speculation.

Customers who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng described the rumour as heartbreaking, stating that the firm is a major lifeline to several individuals and small business oweners.

Customers narrate panicky moments

"My uncle just sent me money via my OPay account on Friday, November 28, 2025 and I received and used it", Esther Oche, a student said.

"My heart sank when I read the story. I quickly tried to check my account and in the panic, I missed my login PIN. I was agitated thinking the rumour was true, Mrs, Ojei, a petty trader in the Kajola area of Ibandan told Legit.ng.

"However, after another try, I accessed my accounts and saw my funds still intact," she said.

Customers panic as OPay shuts down viral rumours on social media. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor/OPay

Source: UGC

Ojei, however, revealed that she quickly moved her account to where she said she considered safer in case of any eventuality.

Opay Customer Shares His Experience

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has outlined the saving method he adopted in 2024 using his Opay bank account. According to

Tom Alims on social media, he used the account to save money daily until the year-end.

Tom shared his experience on Facebook, saying he set a certain amount of money to be deducted from his account daily.

Source: Legit.ng