The Federal Government, through the FCCPC, announced the release of approved airtime and data lenders in Nigeria

FCCPC says this step was taken to strengthen consumer protection and ensure transparency in the digital lending space

The approved companies included TOTAL TIM NIGERIA LIMITED, RANE INTERACTIVE MEDIEN CLS LIMITED, and MODE NG APPLICATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED

The Federal Government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), released a list of approved airtime and data lenders in Nigeria in 2026.

This move, according to FCCPC, was aimed at ensuring transparency and protecting consumers from unregulated operators.

List of approved companies

The FCCPC confirmed that the following companies had been officially approved to operate as airtime and data lenders:

• TOTAL TIM NIGERIA LIMITED

• RANE INTERACTIVE MEDIEN CLS LIMITED

• MODE NG APPLICATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED

Consumer protection and regulation

The announcement highlighted the government’s commitment to regulating digital lending services. By approving these companies, the FCCPC ensured that consumers had access to safe and reliable platforms for airtime and data lending.

Importance of the approval

The FCCPC stated that the approval was part of its wider effort to monitor and regulate digital financial services in Nigeria. According to the Commission, “This step was necessary to protect consumers and promote fair competition in the market.”

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is a Nigerian government agency created under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act of January 2019.

It replaced the former Consumer Protection Council and expanded its oversight to cover all commercial activities in Nigeria.

The FCCPC’s mission was to safeguard consumer rights, promote fair trade, and prevent anti-competitive practices. It investigated complaints, enforced consumer protection laws, and educated the public on their rights.

Since its establishment, the FCCPC had played a crucial role in regulating digital lending, telecommunications, and other sectors, ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s marketplace.

Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, signed into law in January 2019, created the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal. The Act repealed the former Consumer Protection Council Act, broadening regulatory powers to cover all commercial entities in Nigeria, including government agencies. Its objectives were to eliminate monopolies, prevent abuse of dominant market positions, and penalise restrictive trade practices. By ensuring fair competition and safeguarding consumer rights, the Act strengthened Nigeria’s economic framework, promoted transparency, and provided legal backing for consumer protection across diverse sectors.

