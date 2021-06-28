BBNaija star and actress Venita recently discussed her strained relationship with her cousin, Neo, in a new clip

The actress who currently stars in a reality show, Nollywood Queens, expressed her grievances about the Lockdown star as regards his relationship

Another former housemate, Seyi, then advised her to try to have a conversation with Neo to understand his own side of the story

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is no news that things are not entirely smooth between Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars and cousins, Venita and Neo Akpofure, and the former addressed it in a recent episode of Nollywood Queens.

The actress, who stars in the show, was recently seen having a conversation with fellow Pepper Dem star, Seyi, in what appears to be a barbing salon.

Venita opened up about her issue with Neo. Photo credit: @veezeebaybeh, @neoakpofure

Source: Instagram

Venita then goes ahead to bring up the issue she has with Neo and his girlfriend/fellow Lockdown star, Vee.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The biracial mother of two expressed hurt at how Neo has handled her opinion about his relationship, even going ahead to state in an interview that he does not care what anyone thinks of his relationship.

He has not done anything for himself

Venita explained that her reservations came from a place of concern as the reality star has not been able to do anything for himself.

In her words:

"I am not saying he can't have his relationship...as it is now what have you done? You have done nothing because your girlfriend won't let you?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She went on to express her reluctance to see Neo even after he proposed they meet to talk. In response, Seyi advised her to meet with him and to also understand that he is a grownup man who can make decisions for himself.

Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Leave Neo alone

Fans were not buying what Venita was selling and asked her to mind her business.

mhiz_elizabeth_theo:

"I think u should mind ur business woman..he’s a grown man."

stephan_nols:

"Why is she trying to force her opinion on a grown man. I don't see Neo interfering in her personal life. This is all type of wrong. She should run Vee her check for giving her a storyline on her show biko."

osagieisioma:

"Venita, Neo is a man and He can make his own decisions. If His mum and sisters/ brothers aren't complaining, I wonder what your business is in His life decisions."

Reunion drama

On another episode of the BBNaija reunion show, one of the housemates, Kaisha, admitted that she initially liked Neo even though he was with Vee at the time.

Kaisha said she, however, didn’t do anything to separate them and she only decided to do so when she got evicted.

Praise also corroborated Kaisha’s claims and said there was indeed a likeness between Neo and the young lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng