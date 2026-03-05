Fun videos from Allwell Ademola's Kilanko (The Invincible Child) movie premiere in Lagos emerged on social media

Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, MC Oluomo and Saidi Balogun were among the popular faces sighted at the event

Rotimi Salami's daughter was the centre of attraction as netizens compared her facial features with those of the late Allwell Ademola

The premiere of the late actress Allwell Ademola's first cinema directorial project, Kilanko (The Invincible Child) took place in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

Nollywood stars, as well as popular figures in the entertainment industry, showed up to support the late actress’s project and actor Rotimi Salami, who produced it.

Popular figures like Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, NURTW's president MC Oluomo, Saidi Balogun, Ashabi Simple, Biola Bayo, Kemity, Muyiwa Ademola, turned up at the event dressed in elegant white outfits.

One of the highlights from the event was the celebrities' emotional reactions during the movie screening.

Rotimi Salami's daughter shines at premiere

Rotimi Salami's young daughter, Bliss, captured attention at the premiere as netizens shared their observations about her.

The young girl delivered a speech at the event, appreciating everyone who showed up to support her father and the late Allwell Ademola.

"We thank everyone who came, thank you so much for your love and don't forget to watch Kilanko on March 6, tell everyone you know to come and watch Kilanko," she said in a video.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele, Nigeria's box office queen, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, showed support for Allwell Ademola's movie by sharing the trailer on her official Instagram page.

Her post quickly garnered thousands of likes and reactions from fans.

Reactions trail Rotimi Salami's daughter's speech

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Rotimi Salami's daughter's speech. Read them below:

zodwa_stictz said:

"The fine boy looks like rotimi why the second girl is looks like aunty allwell ademola ,no fight or insult just my observation."

oluwa_fayegbami said:

"@allwellademolaa no wan leave @salamirotimi family at all cox the way @bliss_salami is now looking like her is so amazing the facial expressions and walking step self omg you can tell that @allwellademolaa is at that party."

oluwa_fayegbami reacted:

"@salamirotimi congratulations sir may your friend/sister soul continue to rest in peace and as for your daughter @bliss_salami she too after your friend's face & body which means @allwellademolaa is still in your household may you reap the fruit of your labour may yiur children live long and more know and understanding to @bliss_salami and her brother."

onaolapo.eniola said:

"Walai bliss nah all well look alike."

Allwell Ademola's last wish surfaces after death

Legit.ng previously reported that Allwell Ademola's last video before her unfortunate death surfaced online.

The actress was confirmed dead after being rushed to the hospital in December 2025, throwing the movie industry into mourning.

In her video, she sang about witnessing the end of the year 2025; unfortunately, she didn't.

