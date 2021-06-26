The latest episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show highlighted the relationship between Dorathy, Tolani Baj and Prince

Dorathy gave a lengthy explanation about how she always wanted Prince to be clear about the nature of his relationship with Tbaj but he never did

Tbaj, on the other hand, narrated her version of the story and how she once spotted Prince and Lilo 'getting involved'

When asked to tell his side of the story, Prince also made a revelation about Tbaj requesting for a million naira as a birthday gift

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) fans were in for another night of entertainment following the premiere of a fresh episode in the ongoing Lockdown reunion show.

The show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, brought the spotlight on ex-housemates Dorathy, Prince and Tbaj, and gave them an opportunity to shed light on the nature of their relationship/situationship.

Dorathy in her narration maintained her stand about having nothing short of a platonic relationship with Prince. She, however, noted that after they got out of the house, she was always getting dragged by Tbaj’s fans and even got called a husband snatcher at some point.

The young lady said she was also constantly getting subs from Tbaj and when she approached Prince, he wasn’t very clear about the nature of his relationship with Tbaj.

When asked to tell her side of the story, Tbaj maintained that she wasn’t directly shading Dorathy but was only responding to her fans.

She also pointed out how Prince wasn’t entirely sincere and how she saw him locking lips with Lilo. Tbaj also made a reference to how Prince went all out for Dorathy’s birthday and refused to show up the same way for her.

Giving his account of what played out between all ladies, Prince said what happened with Lilo was simply because she was intoxicated at the time.

He also explained that during Tbaj’s birthday, he explained to her that he doesn’t know how to give gifts and as such she should tell him what she wants.

Prince claimed that Tbaj simply requested the sum of N1 million from him.

He said:

“She also claimed that during her own birthday that I got her nothing and about the whole birthday gift thing, I don’t know how to give gifts, so when I asked her what she wanted, she asked for 1 million Naira,”

To sum up his explanation, the young man made it clear that there is no relationship between him and Tbaj.

Watch clip below

Prince, Dorathy and Tbaj's situation stirs reactions

As expected the latest episode got many people talking about the trio of Prince, Dorathy and Tolani Baj.

Read comment sighted below:

ugonnayapresh said:

"Prince is a community boy period!"

haddey_solah said:

"Dat pribaj ship never sailed in the house,so how can it even sail outside."

wholesalesnetwork said:

"Dora loves every guy .. lol"

qween_kemite said:

"Na everybody dey lie for Tolani baj face oo..."

beckyruvare said:

"Tbaj actually said where are my flowers, Prince took the rejection way too far."

Don Jazzy addresses secrets spilling on BBNaija reunion show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that top Nigeria music executive, Don Jazzy, took to social media to express astonishment and confusion over the secrets that have been spilt on the show.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, the Mavin boss expressed shock and said that he probably watched a different Lockdown show.

Don Jazzy said:

"Maybe I watched a different big brother sha."

