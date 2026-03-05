An X user known as Codexxx has taken a swipe at Frank Edoho over his two crashed marriages, prompting a reaction from the media personality

In the post sighted online, the man made some serious claims about Edoho and women and even tagged him in the tweet

Reacting, Edoho dared the man and shared his next line of action if he could do what he stated, while laughing off the allegations

Media personality and host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Frank Edoho, has reacted to tweets made by a social media user against him.

The X user made several defamatory tweets about Edoho’s two crashed marriages. He claimed the media personality was a nuisance in society and also alleged that he had domestically abused women.

According to the user, Codexxx, Edoho allegedly has dozens of children with his ex-wives and cannot take care of them.

Making further allegations about the media consultant, Codexxx also claimed that Edoho has a contagious disease. He added that if the devil offered him a role, he would gladly take it just to buy medicine to manage the illness he alleged Edoho was battling with.

Frank Edoho laughs, shares action over defamation

Reacting to the defamatory remarks made about him, Edoho shared a laughing emoji. He dared Codexxx to make another tweet and stated that he would take legal action against him.

In his tweet, Frank Edoho added that he would track Codexxx and send him to court adding that people might beg him over the matter. However, he said he would not budge even if they pleaded with him. He also stated that he intended to collect the little that Codexxx had from him and would not relent.

Recall that Frank Edoho is known for speaking up when he is trolled online. He recently dragged a lawyer who made claims about his past marriages as he fired back at the barrister.

Here is Frank Edoho’s post on Instagram:

@graciouszion reacted:

"This very tweet is already heavy enough to sue him if he is wrong sha... just saying."

@looksbynance stated:

"Audacity where get bloodline with prison nah twitter people get i swear."

@ special__joh shared:

"I will not be among people that on behalf of any one who wrongly accused another person on social media because all these yeye behaviors have to stop."

@cruise0_clock shared:

"What do people even see in just writing things up about others?"

@ miranda_chinenye_ said:

"I’m yet to see people that love prison like twitter people. What’s in that uniform?"

@olu.aye.hfx wrote:

"Why wait for him to tweet another one? Is this not enough?"

Frank Edoho on why his second marriage crashed

Legit.ng reported that the popular media personality Frank Edoho opened up about his love life, revealing that his second marriage has also crashed.

Speaking honestly about his relationships, Edoho admitted that both of his marriages did not work out. He wondered if he was simply not good at marriage, noting that despite his efforts, things still fell apart.

Source: Legit.ng