A major highlight of the reunion show that BBNaija fans have been waiting for is the Erica nad Laycon episode

Most people and even the ex-housemates expected that the pair would air the disagreement and misunderstanding between them

Erica maintains that there is no need for a conversation between them because there is no relevance

The eighth episode of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown reunion show was one that a lot of people looked forward to because of Erica and Laycon.

The duo had the biggest fight on the show last year and days before the episode aired, a lot of people already looked forward to the violence.

Erica says there is no pint haveing any conversation with Laycon

All through Erica's statement, Laycon simply looked on and smiled occasionally.

The conversation is irrelevant

As expected, Erica and Laycon both had the chance to iron out their issue, but it seemed like they moved past it.

According to Erica, there was no point having the conversation because Laycon is a snake and would just get people to pity him as usual.

Speaking on how insignificant the rapper is to her, the star girl explained that in all her 27 years on earth, she only knew him for two months.

Best friend in the mud

The ex-housemate noted that she would never trust anything Laycon says and still feels stupid for saying Laycon was her best friend in the house who had her back.

Erica also called the Verified crooner out on being a poretender because he told everyone he would say great things about her if he ever saw her, but they were on the same group chat on Whatsapp all along.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

Mixed reactions from fans flooded the comment section, read some comments below:

Iamnuelofficial_:

"It's laycon's unbothered smile for me, baba no care."

Damilare_talabi:

"Another time for Laycon to gain more followers."

Weightloss_abuja:

"Whatever Erica said is FINAL!"

Its_ekaette:

"Bitter leaf Erica."

_escapie:

"Na wa oo, why so much hatred!!? Dis Erica of a girl sef, aunty e don do abeg!"

Sassyblushnjazzy:

"Girl please move on. There's no need for this long hate. The guy has nothing against you so why all this bitterness and hate. It is well!"

Mr_ikonso:

"This yeye guy used Erica to play pity game."

Lucy pens appreciation note to Ka3na

BBNaija host, Ebuka, had wondered why the friendship between Ka3na and Lucy hit the rocks and this led to Ka3na speaking up about how she felt betrayed by certain actions by Lucy.

Kae3na also submitted that she didn’t get as much loyalty in the friendship as she expected from Lucy.

After aheated exchange between the two, Lucy set her pride aside and penned a sweet note to her dear friend on social media.

