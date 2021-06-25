Nollywood actor Sam Nnabuike has taken to social media to react to the recent increase in the number of women going to have their body worked on outside the country

According to the actor, if a woman's confidence will be boosted by enhancing her looks, then he has no problem with it

The actor revealed that he however has a problem with women who do the procedure because of the men funding their lifestyles

Late last year, a lot of people had things to say when BBNaija star, Khloe confirmed reports that she did plastic surgery.

The trend is not a new one, but it has become worrisome for Nigerians as most people say that they have no idea why women go through such a huge risk.

Nigerians react to Sam Nnabuike's plea Photo credit: @samsunny1

Nollywood actor, Sam Nnabuike has taken to social media to air his opinion on the plastic surgery trend.

Do it for yourself

On his Instagram story, the actor said that every woman deserves to feel confident and if having their bodies work on is the way, then he is fine with it.

Nnabuike however noted that these ladies should not unnecessarily risk their lives because of men.

He conrunued by saying that they should also not do it so as to look attractive to men old enough to be their grandfathers so that they would sponsor their lavish lifestyle.

The actor is of the opinion that women who do plastic surgery because of men end up losing themselves.

Sam Nnabuike says women should do plastic surgery just for themselves Photo credit: @samsunny1

The actor's post got people talking online, read some of the comments below:

Muna_chimsooo:

"Excellently written."

Hawt_chocol8:

"These guys really still think these women are doing surgeries bcos of them? Lol. Joke!!!! It's a competition amongst themselves like every other thing has ever been."

Zayxon_tech:

"Men don't really care about all these things, ladies do these things to impress each other."

Braahsegun:

"It is really not about men for some, it’s just to make themselves feel good (it increases self confidence)."

Nina goes for plastic surgery in Miami

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nina Ivy, took to social media to subtly announce that she had gone to have her behind worked on.

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the reality star who clocked 25 recently showed off her room, and her colleague Khloe was also there to check on her.

According to Khloe, Nina's new body is a great sight to behold.

Source: Legit.ng