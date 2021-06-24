American actress Jennifer Aniston confirmed that she is still friends with her ex-lover Brad Pitt years after their breakup

According to the actress, the two have been rolling just fine as ex-lovers and have been in communication regularly

Aniston, however, noted that she is not looking forward to walking down the aisle again, there are no oddness when she rolls with her ex

American actress Jennifer Aniston has confirmed to the world that there is no bad blood between her and her ex-lover, Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston said there is no awkwardness when she meets with ex-hubby Brad. Photo: Jennifer Aniston.

The actress, during a recent interview with members of the fourth estate noted that she has perfectly mastered the art of maintaining a friendship with her ex-lovers.

Speaking during an interview on The Howard Stern show on Wednesday, June 23, the 52-year-old Friends star noted there is no oddness, rather awkward moments when she links up with her ex-lovers, specifically Brad Pitt.

"It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we're friends," actress Aniston said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

Legit.ng understands the actress had appeared on the show alongside her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.

"And we speak, and there's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be. We had fun, and it was for a great cause, [Sean Penn's community relief nonprofit] CORE." she added.

This came just months after the Friends star reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt in September 2020, for a live table reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

As earlier reported by a cross-section of the media, Aniston was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

The World War Z actor appeared with Aniston on a 2001 episode of Friends.

The two ex-lovers have since rekindled their friendship, with Pitt attending Aniston's 50th birthday in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Click 'See First' under 'Follow' Tab to see Tuko.co.ke news on your FB Feed

