BBNaija’s Lucy has penned a pubic note of appreciation to fellow ex-housemate and friend, Ka3na

Lucy in her post extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to Ka3na for having her back and being a good friend

Similarly, Ka3na reposted Lucy’s note on her Instastory channel and also hailed her friend thereby signifying that all is well between them

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Ka3na and Lucy, were recently put in the spotlight during an episode of the reunion show that aired this week.

The show’s host, Ebuka, had wondered why the friendship between the two hit the rocks and this led to Ka3na speaking up about how she felt betrayed by certain actions by Lucy.

BBNaija reunion: Lucy and Ka3na reconcile. Photo: @official_ka3na/@iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

Kae3na also submitted that she didn’t get as much loyalty in the friendship as she expected from Lucy.

In her defence, Lucy admitted that the self-styled boss lady was indeed a good friend but she had to take a few steps back after seeing that Ka3na wanted her to inherit her ‘enemies’

Well, after the heated exchange between the two, Lucy set her pride aside and penned a sweet note to her dear friend on social media.

In the post shared on her Instastory channel, Lucy extended her sincere gratitude to Ka3na for having her back and also showing up for her at different moments.

Lucy, however, added that fighting is inevitable in friendships and even among family members.

According to her, what matters is being able to get past issues and maintain the friendship.

Pay Attention: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In her words:

"I want to say thanks for being my friend, having my back, coming through for me every moment you did! Without making a show of it, friends fight, even blood fight. Getting past it and staying friends is key. Love you."

Responding to the post on her Instastory channel, Ka3na simply wrote:

“Anytime gurlll”

See the posts from the ladies below:

BBNaija Reunion: As spotted on Lucy and Ka3na's IG stories. Photo: @iamlucyedet/@official_ka3na

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Lucy, Ka3na's reconciliation stir reactions

The post from Lucy got fans and supporters who have followed the events between the two talking.

Read some of their comments below:

pelshair_ltd said:

"I sha love their friendship."

phateidisi said:

"Una go still fight u both are impossible."

teatea_alayor said:

"Don't forget to send lists of all your friends to her to avoid another wahala..... Happy friendship."

solaoyenuga_omodona said:

"Lucy doesn't deserve Kat3na, she isn't loyal truly."

Ka3na opens up on unfollowing ex-housemates on social media

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on the sixth episode of the BBNaija reunion show, Ka3na spoke on why she unfollowed the majority of her co-stars.

According to the businesswoman, she left the house early and didn’t have a long time to bond with the rest of the housemates.

Ka3na said she decided to focus on herself and her business after hearing the comments the other housemates made about her after her eviction.

Source: Legit