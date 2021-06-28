TAMPAN recently suspended actress Nkechi Blessing from working with any Yoruba movie director after her otburst with a colleague on social media

The actress who seems unfazed by the suspension has taken to Instagram to show off her latest whip

Iyabo Ojo who has also been suspended joined Toyin Abraham and other colleagues to react to Nkechi's post

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, is not giving room for any distractions as she has shared a photo of her latest car, a Range Rover.

This is coming hours after the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN) prohibited all filmmakers from working with Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo for breaking rules with their actions on social media.

Nkechi Blessing seems unbothered with the TAMPAN suspension Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posed lovingly with her godson in front of the new car and she took to the caption to say that she is not interested in any form of distraction.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS that is the only Valid CONVERSATION, anything else is a DISTRACTION. With my Sonshine @king_elijah_success."

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Iyabo Ojo and others react

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress from fans and colleagues. Iyabo Ojo who was also affected by the association's decision took to the comment section to congratulate her colleague.

Read some comments below:

Iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations darling."

Tontolet:

"Congratulations my baby I am so proud. See me crying, Thank you God."

Toyin_abraham:

"@nkechiblessingsunday, my darling congratulations."

King_elijah_success:

"Mama pull up in a Range Rover."

Centmillofficial:

"Even though dey don suspend their selves from TAMPAN lol we are doing great out here."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Nkechi Blessing tensions social media

The Nollywood actress took to social media to loudly celebrate her politician husband, Falegan Opeyemi David who turned a year older on June 10.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, the filmmaker sang his praises, reiterated her love for him and even posted the part where she serenaded him one time.

In another post, she shared a traditional wedding picture where she revealed that they were already married.

Source: Legit