Instagram comedian Lord Lamba has reportedly acquired another Benz ride and a video has since surfaced

According to Instagram blogger, Gossip Mill, the comedian's new Benz comes six months after he purchased the first one

Several Nigerians on social media have since reacted to the news, many of whom have expressed doubt about his actual source of income

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It is safe to say the year 2021 has been a great one for a popular online comedian, Lord Lamba, as he recently acquired a new car.

The comedian purchased a new car. Photo credit: @lordlamba

Source: Instagram

The news which was shared by Instagram blogger, Gossip Mill, was accompanied by photos and a video of the new Benz.

According to the page, the new Benz ride comes only six months after he purchased the first one.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See post below:

What's his source of income?

The post, which has since gone viral, sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

Some people were of the opinion that comedy wasn't the comedian's source of income.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Read comments below:

justtolani_:

"Dem dey use comedy cover up ni o"

blessings_onn:

"Yahoo + Comedy"

itsmonwilliam:

"Na PPP and EDD dem de chop come de whine us day na comedy "

ulomaodenigbo:

"So being mumu don dey give money like this.? Now googling how to be a comedienne bayi."

kate_e_bassey:

"And I dey make my friends laugh for free . Congratulations to him."

ekua_paula_:

"God bless every hustle , a lot of guys don’t sleep at night too many thinking ‍♀️May God’s blessing locate you reading this ❤️❤️"

_therealshine_:

"Efcc are watching y’all "

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

More comedians cashing out

Things are definitely looking good for Aloma Isaac Junior as he announced he is now a landlord. He also expressed his gratitude to God who made it possible.

The excited comedian took to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his new home which he accompanied with a caption:

"God made me a landlord in such a short time. I am forever thankful to God."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng