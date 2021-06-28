Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo will no longer be contacted by Nollywood filmmakers under the TAMPAN umbrella for any movie feature

In a recent meeting held by the association and chaired by Jide Kosoko, Adebayo Salami, Mr Latin and others, it was established that both women have broken numerous rules

Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko revealed that even if a law says anyone is free to practice, they can frustrate the individual out of the industry in their own way

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN), in a recent meeting, gave the directive that filmmakers under the umbrella shouldn't work with Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing anymore.

Jide Kosoko noted that the association and all its chapters have rules governing them and every member but there are bound to be black sheep.

Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo are not TAMPAN members Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris/@nkechiblessingsunday

Mr Latin reiterated that Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo are not TAMPAN members but have benefitted from the association and the Yoruba industry as a whole.

Iyabo has been very vocal since the Baba Ijesha issue, dragging and insulting people who showed any form of support for him and she did not care who got offended in the process.

Movie directors had been earlier instructed till findings were concluded, not to work with Nkechi and colleague Adams Kehinde aka Lege after they traded ugly words on social media over Baba Ijesha’s molestation issue.

Speaking authoritatively, Jide Kosoko noted that the association will work against her in the industry and continued that if anyone thinks they are above the law, they will frustrate them out of the industry.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

A lot of people were not pleased over the fact that the association took more importantly, penalising the actresses instead of facing Baba Ijesha.

Read some comments below:

Ccfabrics_:

"So Tampan is definitely supporting Child Molestation. Why suspend Iyabo and leave Yomi Fabiyi. On what ground was Iyabo suspended?"

Darematt2k16:

"So no word on the child molester caught on cctv! You see how Yoruba elders address issues with sentiments and ignorance. They feel attacked because those ladies were brave enough highlight their hypocrisy. Very backward society."

Deolah:

"How about we cancel y’all and your da*mn movies??"

Owopompin:

"I lost my respect for the yoruba movie industry today and forever. You all messed up in this case, you shouldn't have taking sides regardless, you are suppose to be impartial. It shows whatever you guys are acting in your movies is a lie."

Yomi Fabiyi forgives Iyabo Ojo

Days after actor Baba Ijesha was granted N2m bail, Yomi Fabiyi took to his social media page to address his issue with Iyabo Ojo.

He wrote a public letter, noting that the mother of two used to be a nice person.

The actor stated that he did not wish to get angry or quarrel with Iyabo Ojo. According to him, he is still in shock at how everything turned out between them.

The actor then said he has forgiven the hurt against him. Yomi also advised his colleague to find peace with herself and other people.

Source: Legit.ng