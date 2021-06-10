- Nollywood star, Nkechi Blessing has stormed social media with beautiful photos of herself and politician hubby to mark his birthday

- The entrepreneur who stated that her man was starting to look like her sang his praises all over her Instagram story channel

- The actress finally shared photos from their traditional wedding and even changed her Instagram profile photo

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, has taken to social media to loudly celebrate her politician husband, Falegan Opeyemi David who is a year older today, June 10.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story channel, the filmmaker sang his praises, reiterated her love for him and even posted the part where she serenaded him one time.

Nkechi Blessing reveals her marriage status Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In another post, she shared a traditional wedding picture where she revealed that they were already married, and as at the time of this report, she changed her Instagram profile picture to one of their traditional wedding photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

View clips from her Instagram story channel below:

Nkechi Blessing celebrate hubby on his birthday Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

In another post shared on her page, while wishing her man a happy birthday, the actress noted that he was already starting to look like her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She wrote:

"How can one person look like me this much Tori olorun. Anyways, I am about going to bed bayi. Happy Birthday Baby, I love you."

Check out the post below:

Fans of the movie star took to the comment section to celebrate with her, read some of the comments below:

Oluwatosin9906:

"More fruitful years ahead sir."

Iamshanteran:

"Happy birthdayto him. More life."

Adire_by_her:

"Happy Birthday Sir. Many more years to celebrate."

Adetutu_olufunmilayo:

"Happy birthday to you sir."

Its.buky:

"Daddy & Mummy. Skin so fresh, so lit. This picture is hot, I woke to see this. God bless this union."

Beam.baller:

"The resemblance is striking sha!! Happy birthday."

Queen.exta:

"Perfectly made from heaven, cheers to ya new age sir."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Nkechi Blessing slams colleagues

The controversial film star took to her social media page to address those trying to ruin her happiness with her new man.

In a video shared on her Snapchat page, Nkechi said people had been opening several fake pages to say bad things about her to her husband.

She went ahead to say that he always sent the negative messages to her because he doesn’t care and loves her with her craziness.

Source: Legit Nigeria