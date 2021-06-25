Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are very popular celebrities but they recently struggled to gain access to a club in New York

The bouncer at the club said that he didn't recognise them and requested the celebs' identification as proof

They eventually gained access to the club and RiRi and A$AP had a great time in the high-profile venue eventually

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are two of the most well-known superstars on the planet, yet one club staff member didn't recognise them.

On Wednesday, the Umbrella singer stepped out with her boyfriend for a date night in New York City, wearing a pink vintage Dior slip dress and a fluffy pink bucket hat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky struggled to gain access into a club, despite being well-known celebrities. Image: Gisela Schober and Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

As they approached Barcade, they were surrounded by paparazzi and fans, according to a report by Rap-Up. The club's security appeared to bar them from entering once they arrived.

RiRi and Rocky were seen waiting for several minutes at the door while Rocky interacted with the bouncer and a patient Rihanna looked on. The bouncers claimed they didn't know the renowned pair and demanded identification, according to Pop Crave.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were given permission to enter the club eventually

Despite the minor setback, they were ushered into the arcade bar and had a great time.

One customer claimed that while he was playing the Ninja Turtle video game, the couple bought him shots and cheered him on and Rocky complimented him on his clothing.

Jennifer Anniston insists that she's friends with her ex, Brad Pitt

In other world celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Jennifer Aniston said she and her ex-husband Brad Pitt are friends. The American actress confirmed to the world that there is no bad blood between her and her ex-lover.

The actress, during a recent interview with members of the fourth estate, noted that she has perfectly mastered the art of maintaining friendships with her ex-lovers.

Speaking during an interview on The Howard Stern show on Wednesday, June 23, the 52-year-old Friends star noted there is no oddness, rather awkward moments when she links up with her ex-lovers, specifically Brad Pitt.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng