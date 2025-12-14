Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Sunday

Haaland surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United Premier League goal record with 147 goals for City

Manchester City reduced the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to just two points

Manchester City secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with Erling Haaland stealing the show.

Despite Man City looking fatigued after midweek European action, Pep Guardiola’s men gradually took control of the game.

Erling Haaland scored two goals as Manchester City defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

Palace showed early promise, with Yeremy Pino hitting the crossbar and Jean-Philippe Mateta narrowly missing a chance from Ismaila Sarr’s cross.

According to Sky Sports, the breakthrough came just before halftime when Haaland rose highest at the far post to head in a pinpoint delivery from Matheus Nunes.

The goal set Man City on course for a third consecutive Premier League victory on the road, keeping them within touching distance of leaders Arsenal.

Haaland surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo’s record

Haaland, who is presently the Premier League top scorer by a mile with 17 goals so far this season, didn’t stop at just one.

Erling Haaland has surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record after netting 147 goals for Manchester City. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

In the closing stages, the Man City striker converted a penalty after Savinho was brought down in the box, completing his brace for the match.

The two goals were historic, taking Haaland’s City goal tally to 147 and surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s total of 145 goals for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Haaland’s remarkable consistency and clinical finishing have cemented his status as one of the Premier League’s greatest goal-scorers.

At just 24 years old, he continues to break records at a pace few can match, and this latest milestone adds another chapter to his already illustrious career.

Man City keep pressure on Arsenal

Phil Foden also shone for Man City, scoring a sublime goal to extend their lead and demonstrate his growing influence in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The win ensures Man City remains firmly in the title race, cutting Arsenal’s lead to just two points at the top of the Premier League.

The Gunners, a day earlier, had struggled to seal a 2-1 victory against bottom-placed Wolves, with Mikel Arteta’s lads needing two own goals to secure all three points.

Crystal Palace struggled to respond despite some early pressure, hitting the woodwork twice in the first half and second half.

Man City’s tactical control, combined with Haaland’s finishing and Foden’s creativity, proved too much for the Eagles.

Man City now EPL favourites

Meanwhile, UK-based Nigerian journalist, Samuel Omaenikun, in a chat with Legit.ng says Manchester City are now favourites for the Premier League title this season.

"Manchester City are hitting form just at the right time and that places them as favourites for the Premier League title this season.

"The experience of Pep Guardiola and the entire Man City team gives them that edge against Arsenal, who are already showing signs of struggling."

As Man City continue to chase Premier League glory, Haaland’s record-breaking form will undoubtedly be a key factor.

With the title race intensifying, the Norwegian striker looks set to continue rewriting history, keeping fans and rivals alike on edge as the season progresses.

