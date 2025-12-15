Former Barcelona duo of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired from football after leading Inter Miami to the MLS Cup

Both players had announced that the MLS Cup final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC would be their last match

Other high-profile footballers hung up their boots in 2025 after enjoying celebrated careers in the sport

The year 2025 is drawing to a close, and it has been the curtain closer for the careers of many celebrated sports stars, particularly footballers.

The allure of playing one last FIFA World Cup at the 2026 edition in the United States has not kept some of these top stars playing, and they have decided to call it quits.

Legit.ng looks at some of the top footballers who retired in 2025.

Top footballers who retired in 2025

Sergio Busquets

Busquets is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of all time. He spent the majority of his career at boyhood club Barcelona before moving to Inter Miami in 2023.

At Miami, he played alongside former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. His last match was the MLS Cup final win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. He won 38 trophies, including multiple Champions League titles and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Jordi Alba

Alba joined Barcelona after the 2012 European Championships, having previously spent seven years at the club's famous La Masia academy.

He moved to Inter Miami to join Lionel Messi in 2023 and also announced his retirement ahead of the MLS Cup final, alongside his old mate Busquets. He is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the sport.

Marcelo

Marcelo began his career with Fluminense in his native Brazil and ended it at the same club. In between, he played for Real Madrid, winning multiple trophies, including five UEFA Champions League trophies and had a short stint at Greek club Olympiacos.

The Real Madrid legend’s second stint at Fluminense did not end well. As noted by BBC Sports, his contract was terminated after an on-pitch argument with his manager. He announced his retirement six months later.

Samuel Umtiti

Umtiti was an integral member of France’s Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, a tournament which many believe he sacrificed his career to win.

He had a knee injury which required surgery, which would make him miss the tournament, but he refused and played instead. He never regained full fitness. He played for four clubs, including Barcelona and Lyon.

Pepe Reina

Reina came through Barcelona’s academy, but is best remembered for his time at Villarreal and Liverpool. The legendary goalkeeper announced his retirement after leaving Como in June. He was sent off in his final match against Inter Milan at 43.

Mats Hummels

The legendary German defender, who has spells with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, announced his retirement in April 2025 while at AS Roma. However, he played his final game for Dortmund during a friendly against Juventus.

