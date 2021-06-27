Actress Uche Ogbodo recently left her fans in an exciting mood after sharing a very precious moment with them

The actress who welcomed her second child some weeks unveiled the face of the little one in an adorable photo post

Many fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the new mum

Life is indeed beautiful for Nollywood’s Uche Ogbodo at the moment and she seems to be taking members of the internet community on the joyful ride.

Weeks after she welcomed her second child with her young lover, the actress took to her social media page to unveil the face of the newborn.

Uche Ogbodo unveils the face of her daughter. Photo: @ucheogbodo

Ogbodo had been sharing photos of the baby on her page but none of the pictures really captured the full face of the little one.

In an adorable new photo post, Ogbodo’s baby girl was dressed in a cute pink outfit and wrapped in a similarly coloured baby blanket.

The little one who was fast asleep in the photo also shares a similar complexion with her mother.

Sharing the post on her page, the proud mother wrote:

"Hello Fam , Say A tiny hello to my Beautiful Bunny , CHIMSIMDIRI LUMINA UGWOEGBU."

In a different portion of her post, the actress teasingly called on fans to pray for her as the little one is asleep and would only wake up at night, thereby making her embark on a night vigil.

See the post below:

Fans gush over Uche Ogbodo’s daughter

As expected, the cute picture got many people in their feelings and they couldn’t help but drop lovely remarks in the comment section.

Read what some of them had to say below:

adinmasomadina said:

"Omalicha Nwa you will be a blessing to your family and the world at large."

rosymeurer said:

"OMG!!! My ovaries all over again! She is so adorable ❤️ bless her."

chitaoxe1 said:

"So beautiful morning bunny."

estherene said:

"Hello baby Lumina, you are so cute. May God preserve and protect you."

adaoraukoh said:

"She is such a cutie cutie."

Uche Ogbodo opens up about baby daddy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the actress finally reacted on social media after the identity of her baby daddy was revealed to be a much younger man.

Ogbodo disclosed that she had dated older and richer men but never saw happiness in the relationships.

According to the film star, her baby daddy is above 25 and not a teenager like detractors described him and he makes her happy.

