Amina Mohammed, a former minister of environment should be elected as Nigeria's first female president, according to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Sirleaf eulogised the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) describing her as a force of nature and consensus builder

The former Liberian president noted that considering Mohammed's leadership experiences she is qualified for the role

Abuja - Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has asked Nigerians to emulate Liberia and elect Amina Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) as the first female president and second in Africa.

The Cable reports that Sirleaf made this known during a symposium to commemorate Mohammed’s 60th birthday.

The former president of Liberia says Nigerians should elect Amina Mohammed as its first female president. Photo credit: TF-Images, Christian Alminana

The former female president speaking at the event in Abuja which was organised by the Centre for Public Research and Development described the former Nigerian minister as a “force of nature and consensus builder”, Leadership reports.

She stated that Mohammed who is an extraordinary African woman and a global leader, was pivotal in the consultation that resulted in the 17 goals of the MDGs, which focused on gender and equality.

According to Sirleaf, Mohammed is ripe and qualified for the role, considering her leadership experiences.

Impressive profile

ThisDay reports that Mohammed had also served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning.

In 2014, she was on the secretary-general’s Independent Expert Advisory Group on the Data Revolution for Sustainable Development

From 2015 to 2016, she served as Nigeria’s minister of environment under the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari and was a key player in the Post-2015 Development Agenda process.

Mohammed acted as the senior special assistant to the president on the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

Amina Mohammed gets re-appointed as UN deputy secretary-general

Earlier, Nigeria’s former minister of environment was re-appointed as deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

António Guterres on Friday, June 18 asked Mohammed to serve as the UN's deputy secretary-general for a second term, shortly after the UN General Assembly re-appointed him for a second term.

While speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office for a second term, he said has extended an offer to Mohammed to continue in office.

Source: Legit