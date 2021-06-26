Lauretta Onochie's nomination as a National Commissioner to Independent National Electoral Commission has been opposed by many Nigerians

The presidential aide recently confirmed that she is an active politician and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress

Onochie's partisan background has been cited by groups and individuals as a major reason why she is unfit for the sensitive position

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Lauretta Onochie has declared that she is a member pf the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the screening for her nomination as a National Commissioner to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) job approaches.

Premium Times reports that the presidential aide made the disclosure in court documents obtained by the news publication on Friday, June 25, amid condemnation of her nomination for the enviable job.

Lauretta Onochie has declared she is an active member of the ruling APC. Photo credit: Lauretta Onochie

Source: Facebook

Onochie, who currently serves as the president's personal assistant on social media confirmed that she is into active politics and a volunteer at the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).

The court document is her statement on oath filed in a pending libel suit that was instituted at the FCT High Court, Abuja.

It was gathered that the presidential aide's statement further confirms her widely known partisanship, which has sparked public outrage against her nomination.

Buhari nominates media aide Lauretta as INEC commissioner

It would be recalled that President Buhari nominated his special assistant on social media for screening and confirmation as a national commissioner of INEC, representing Delta state.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request at plenary on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

President Buhari said the nomination was pursuant to paragraph 14 of part 1F of the first schedule of the 1999 constitution.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Lauretta Onochie: NBA reveals hard truths to Senate over INEC job

Earlier, the rekindled controversy over the nomination of Onochie as a commissioner of INEC was heightened on Thursday, June 10.

This came as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) called on the Senate not to consider Onochie, who happens to be a member of the APC and a presidential media aide, for the position.

In a letter to the chairman of the Senate committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, the NBA's head of public interest and development law, Monday Ubani, did not only ask that Onochie be dropped but explained that she is unfit for the office due to her political affiliation.

Source: Legit.ng