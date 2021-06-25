The APC appears not to be ready to have a substantive national working committee as it has extended the tenure of the caretaker committee

After meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Friday, the ruling party agreed to extend the committee's tenure till it can organise the national convention

The party had earlier twice extended the tenure of the committee which was put in place after the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led executive

Aso Rock, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Daily Trust reported that Mamman Mohammed, a media aide to Governor Buni, confirmed this in a statement on Friday, June 25.

President Buhari receives a briefing from the APC National Caretaker Committee this morning at the First Lady Conference Hall, the State House, Abuja. Photo credit: Bashir Ahmad

Reporting the same development, The Nation stated that there are indications that the caretaker committee has secured another extension until when it can conduct the party’s national convention.

The newspaper cited a member of the committee who did not want to be mentioned as confirming the development.

Recall that the caretaker committee was inaugurated on June 25, 2020, for six months after the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC). Its tenure had since been extended twice.

It was gathered that the decision for another extension was reached on Friday morning after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari and the caretaker committee members at the Presidential Villa.

APC governors take decision on Buni, committee members

Earlier, APC governors on Wednesday, June 17, passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the caretaker committee.

The governors, led by Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, also hailed Buni's committee members for their laudable efforts in rebuilding the ruling party.

According to the Progressive Governors Forum, the decision was crucial to inspire the interim leadership to continue in its drive to reshape and take the APC to new heights.

We’ve rescued APC from collapse - Buni

In a related development, Governor Buni recently declared that the ruling APC would have disintegrated if not for his team's leadership.

He noted that when he took over the party's leadership, it was enmeshed in civil war.

The Yobe state governor said this in an address at the first APC National Youth Conference with the theme: ‘The Future Is A Decision’, which was held at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Court lelivers judgment on suit seeking to sack Buni

Meanwhile, legal actions seeking to sack Governor Buni-led's caretaker committee of the APC have been struck out by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The suits had prayed the court to reverse the dissolution of the Oshiomhole-led NWC and declare the Buni-led NWC unlawful.

However, the court in two rulings on Tuesday, June 22, declared that the plaintiffs in both suits, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/736/2020 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1589/2021, lacked legal right to institute their cases against the party.

