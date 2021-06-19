Nigerians continue to do the nation proud on the international stage across virtually all sectors in the world

One of such Nigerians is the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations who has been reappointed for a second term of five years

Mrs. Mohammed has served in various capacities in Nigeria and contributed immensely to the development of the country

New York - Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed has been re-appointed as deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, The Punch newspaper reports.

António Guterres on Friday, June 18 asked Mohammed to serve as the UN's deputy secretary-general for a second term, shortly after the UN General Assembly re-appointed him for a second term.

Amina Mohammed will serve as the UN Deputy Secretary-General for another five years. Photo credit: Jesús Prieto/Europa Press

Guterres’ second term starts on January 1, 2022, and will run for a period of five years. He succeeded Ban Ki-moon in January 2017 as the ninth secretary-general.

Amina Mohammed, a Nigerian, but a global citizen

While speaking with journalists after taking the oath of office for a second term, he said has extended an offer to Mohammed to continue in office.

His words:

“After being elected, I have the pleasure to invite the deputy secretary-general to remain in my second mandate and I hope she will accept.”

Mohammed, who was standing behind Guterres at the press briefing, responded with the comment “absolute honour.”

An intimidating profile

ThisDay newspaper reports that Mohammed had also served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

Previously, she was Nigeria’s minister of environment from 2015 to 2016.

In January 2017, Guterres announced his intention to appoint Mohammed deputy secretary-general of the United Nations.

